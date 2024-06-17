 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Motorola quietly announced a new (and very cheap) Android phone

By
The Motorola E14 being shown in black and purple.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Motorola has introduced a surprise smartphone tailored for budget-conscious shoppers. The Moto E14 is debuting in the U.K. and Europe; we don’t expect to see a U.S. launch.

The Moto E14 is a simple device priced at 70 British pounds (about $88). It features a Unisoc chipset, the same one found on its predecessor, the Moto E13. The Moto E14 has 2GB of RAM and is limited to Android 14 Go Edition, a lightweight version of Android.

Recommended Videos

Motorola’s smartphone features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The device has an IP52 rating, making it water-repellent and able to survive light rain and dripping water.

Related

The Moto E14 offers 64GB of built-in storage using UFS 2.2, an upgrade from last year’s model, which used eMMC. A microSD slot is available if you need more storage.

The Motorola E14 in its green and purple colors.
Motorola

The Moto E14 features a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge. It also has 15-watt wired charging, which isn’t particularly fast, but fine for a phone this cheap. If you live in a qualifying region, the phone is available in three colors: Pastel Green, Pastel Purple, and Graphite Gray.

The Moto E14 may not attract a lot of attention, but its low price is certainly appealing. If you are a student seeking an affordable handset or someone needing a second phone, the Moto E14 is definitely worth considering.

If you prefer Motorola, but desire more features, consider some other newly released options: the well-received Moto G Stylus 5G, the less successful Moto G Power 5G, and the more affordable Moto G 5G.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Sony’s new Android phone just leaked, and it sounds mighty interesting
A photo of the Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone.

Sony Xperia 1 II Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Sony has generally struggled to sell smartphones in the North American market alongside bigger players like Samsung and Apple, to the point that it has more or less exited. Sony has always had a strong market in Japan, but even that has been changing recently, with Sony’s market share falling fast against competitors in its home market. That might be set to change with Sony’s next Android phone, the Xperia Pro C.

Read more
The Google app on your Android phone is getting a helpful new feature
Google app on Android beta showing Notifications.

The Google app for Android phones is getting a helpful new feature to make search even better. The latest beta has a dedicated "Notifications" feed in its bottom bar. The feature was first introduced on the mobile version of Google for Android earlier this year. The app feature was first noticed by 9to5Google.

The app now includes a Notifications option at the bottom, next to Discover, Search, and Saved items. The Notifications section displays a continuous list of alerts from Google Search, weather conditions, flight information, sports scores, movies and TV shows, and more. The notifications are grouped under “Today” and “Earlier." This feature should prove handy if you miss a notification from the Google app, as it provides a more focused view than Android's system-level history.

Read more
This cool new Android tablet is hiding a very big secret
The Poco Pad tablet in different colors

If you know the Poco brand, it’s because of its brightly colored, reasonably priced, often gaming-focused smartphones. Now, the company has branched out into the world of Android tablets with the launch of the Poco Pad. The Poco Pad is a big-screen slate that, despite being only 7.5mm thick, hides a very big secret inside: a whopping 10,000mAh battery for those extended periods when you're away from the charger.

A battery capacity like this sets it apart from many other Android tablets. The Google Pixel Tablet’s 7,020mAh battery sounds positively small by comparison, and Poco pad's battery also improves on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9’s 8,400mAh battery — and even the OnePlus Pad's 9.510mAh cell. To get a larger capacity battery in a tablet, you’ll need to look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus or the pricey Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Read more