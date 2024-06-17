Motorola quietly announced a new (and very cheap) Android phone

Motorola has introduced a surprise smartphone tailored for budget-conscious shoppers. The Moto E14 is debuting in the U.K. and Europe; we don’t expect to see a U.S. launch.

The Moto E14 is a simple device priced at 70 British pounds (about $88). It features a Unisoc chipset, the same one found on its predecessor, the Moto E13. The Moto E14 has 2GB of RAM and is limited to Android 14 Go Edition, a lightweight version of Android.

Motorola’s smartphone features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The device has an IP52 rating, making it water-repellent and able to survive light rain and dripping water.

The Moto E14 offers 64GB of built-in storage using UFS 2.2, an upgrade from last year’s model, which used eMMC. A microSD slot is available if you need more storage.

The Moto E14 features a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge. It also has 15-watt wired charging, which isn’t particularly fast, but fine for a phone this cheap. If you live in a qualifying region, the phone is available in three colors: Pastel Green, Pastel Purple, and Graphite Gray.

The Moto E14 may not attract a lot of attention, but its low price is certainly appealing. If you are a student seeking an affordable handset or someone needing a second phone, the Moto E14 is definitely worth considering.

If you prefer Motorola, but desire more features, consider some other newly released options: the well-received Moto G Stylus 5G, the less successful Moto G Power 5G, and the more affordable Moto G 5G.

