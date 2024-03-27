We have some bad news about the Google Pixel 9

When the first wave of Google Pixel 9 series leaks arrived on the scene a few weeks ago, what really got us excited was the camera upgrade for the entry-level model. The leaked renders envisioned a triple-lens rear camera setup for the Pixel 9 that added a periscope-style telephoto snapper at the back alongside a radical design change.

Well, it seems those changes will remain a pipe dream, at least in 2024. OnLeaks, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared alleged renders of the Pixel 9, claiming that the triple-camera devices in those leaked renders actually depicted the pricier Pixel 9 Pro and a new Pixel 9 Pro XL variant.

It’s a little confusing, but this is how it breaks down:

With that sorted out, let’s get on with the actual Pixel 9 coming later this year.

The overall design profile remains identical, with flattened sides, a dual-tone contrasting finish at the back, and a pill-shaped camera island. On the Pixel 9, users will reportedly get a 6.03-inch screen, the Tensor G4 silicon inside, and support for second-generation Qi wireless charging tech.

There isn’t much credible information out there, but some rumors suggest a Samsung ISOCELL GNK sensor upgrade for the main camera. We’re also hearing murmurs of a price hike for the budget-centric Google Pixel 8a, which will likely be revealed at the upcoming I/O 2024 event.

The folks at Android Authority also unearthed the “Zuma Pro” code name, which purportedly depicts the Tensor G4 processor destined for the Pixel 9 series phones. If that code name can be realistically tied to the Tensor G3, aka “Zuma,” we are in for a modest upgrade in terms of raw firepower instead of a massive boost that one would otherwise expect from a fresh 3nm fabrication approach.

If the Tensor G4 indeed turns out to be a modest boost over the Tensor G3, the Pixel 9 would get the worst of it, due to constrained space inside the smaller chassis that leaves little room for efficient heat management, as well as a downgrade. in RAM In my experience, the Google Pixel 8 has proved to be the worst flagship smartphone at mobile gaming, due to its terrible thermals and frustratingly poor performance throttling.

I am holding on to hopes that Google has managed to optimize the upcoming silicon and that the reworked chassis has also opened the doors for updated heat management hardware. However, I held similar hopes for the Pixel 6 and 7, and I was utterly disappointed as those two are arguably the worst phones in the price bracket when it comes to keeping things cool under performance stress.

