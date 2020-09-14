  1. Digital Trends Live

Oracle eyes TikTok, Oculus 2, LG’s dual-screen phone | Digital Trends Live

By

On this Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler takes on the top tech news of the day, including Oracle’s bid for TikTok, Facebook removes false fire posts, LG’s dual-screen smartphone, Oculus 2 is coming, and more.

John Velasco joins the program to rate the various models of robotic vacuums on the market, including the Shark IQ, the Roborock S6 Max V, the iRobot Roomba S9+, and more.

Julia Daviy

Fashion Designer Julia Daviy speaks with Nibler about how her company’s fashion manufacturing has allowed them to make zero-waste, fully customizable designs.

It’s then time for Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where Drew Prindle takes a look at the best crowdfunding projects out there, including Quell video game resistance training, the TalkSocket smart assistant pop socket, and the Wymwood modular gaming table.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung’s Jetbot robot vacuum mops floors, converts to a wall and window cleaner

samsung jetbot smart mop also cleans walls windows jetmop

LG Wing smartphone flies high with a crazy rotating screen

lg wing news screen

Diesel On Fadelite X Mad Dog Jones limited edition smartwatch finally launches

diesel on fadelite mad dog jones news x set

iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum down to $270 at Amazon

irobot roomba deals amazon 675 robot vacuum cleaner

Disney World reopens, Minecraft raves, Quibi loses | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 416 100534006 138505161158243 8651019304805859328 o

Robots Everywhere: The future of autonomous robotic deliveries

robots everywhere episode 3 robotseverything chorerobots hpthumb

Facebook crashes, Ninja leaves TikTok, robot chemists | Digital Trends Live

Tech Briefs: Samsung’s 5G, food delivery consolidation, Disney+

U.S. political parties issue warnings about TikTok | Digital Trends Live

U.K. ousts Huawei, Amazon smart cart, Ford Bronco returns | Digital Trends Live

Clearview A.I.’s privacy complaint , UAE goes to Mars | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 420 ariya concept electric suv

Twitter gets hacked, Ron Perlman, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 421 twitter hack scammers bitcoin shutdown 1310129

Twitter hacked, Instagram’s Reels, World Emoji Day | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 422 unnamed

Tech Briefs: Samsung’s 5G, Twitter gets hacked, Peacock app

Work/Life: How to make a big ask, from favors to compensation