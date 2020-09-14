On this Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler takes on the top tech news of the day, including Oracle’s bid for TikTok, Facebook removes false fire posts, LG’s dual-screen smartphone, Oculus 2 is coming, and more.

John Velasco joins the program to rate the various models of robotic vacuums on the market, including the Shark IQ, the Roborock S6 Max V, the iRobot Roomba S9+, and more.

Julia Daviy

Fashion Designer Julia Daviy speaks with Nibler about how her company’s fashion manufacturing has allowed them to make zero-waste, fully customizable designs.

It’s then time for Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where Drew Prindle takes a look at the best crowdfunding projects out there, including Quell video game resistance training, the TalkSocket smart assistant pop socket, and the Wymwood modular gaming table.

