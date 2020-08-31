  1. Digital Trends Live

TikTok sale imminent, Musk’s Neuralink, mech racing | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech of the day, including a possible end to the TikTok saga, Twitter’s removal of “manipulated media,” flying cars’ latest leap toward reality, Musk’s Neuralink, mech racing, and more.

We’re then joined by DT writer Georgina Torbet, who discusses the recent ULA and SpaceX rocket launches, which were delayed due to technical and weather issues, respectively.

DT’s Drew Prindle then takes a look at the best crowdfunding campaigns out there in our Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet segment. Products include the Arsenal 2 camera assistant, the Whipr 3-in-1 paddle, row, and ski machine, and the Prosthesis mech racing driver training.

Editors' Recommendations

U.S. trademark hints at upcoming Western release for Persona 5 Scramble

persona 5 scramble phantom thieves summer vacation

Virtual march on Washington, Tesla cyber attack, and more| Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 450 index

TikTok’s CEO resigns, Robin Williams documentary, and more| Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 449 robins wish trailer

DJI’s new gimbal, Apple’s AR content, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 448 dji om4 5

Reddit shuts down The_Donald, holographic VR, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 410 snag ffae1fd 796x416

Facebook feels the pressure, Spotify Duo tier, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 411 8352732615 68f7364d8d k

Work/Life: How to fill in the gaps on your résumé

Facebook ad boycotts, Galaxy Note 20, and more | Digital Trends Live

Uber buys Postmates, XBox Series X event announced | Digital Trends Live

U.S. eyes TikTok ban, Hamilton is a hit, and more | Digital Trends Live

Why The Office’s Leslie David Baker wants to create a new Stanley spinoff

Leslie David Baker

Samsung Unpacked, Prime Video gets profiles, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 415 maxresdefault

Disney World reopens, Minecraft raves, Quibi loses | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 416 100534006 138505161158243 8651019304805859328 o

Robots Everywhere: The future of autonomous robotic deliveries

Facebook crashes, Ninja leaves TikTok, robot chemists | Digital Trends Live