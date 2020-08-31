On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech of the day, including a possible end to the TikTok saga, Twitter’s removal of “manipulated media,” flying cars’ latest leap toward reality, Musk’s Neuralink, mech racing, and more.

We’re then joined by DT writer Georgina Torbet, who discusses the recent ULA and SpaceX rocket launches, which were delayed due to technical and weather issues, respectively.

DT’s Drew Prindle then takes a look at the best crowdfunding campaigns out there in our Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet segment. Products include the Arsenal 2 camera assistant, the Whipr 3-in-1 paddle, row, and ski machine, and the Prosthesis mech racing driver training.

