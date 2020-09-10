  1. Digital Trends Live

Portland bans facial recognition, TikTok may not sell | Digital Trends Live

By

On this Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories of the day, including Portland’s ban on facial recognition, TikTok may not sell after all, Walmart drone delivery tests, Facebook’s “Campus,” and more.

Lisa Marie Segarra joins the show to talk about the new Xbox Series X and Series S prices and launch dates, as well as Ubisoft’s path forward.

We then head to the box office to take a look at Tenet‘s opening, Dune‘s trailer, Coastal Elites, Sing On!, and The Devil All the Time.

