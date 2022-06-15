 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Facebook reportedly plans massive overhaul to compete with TikTok

Anita George
By

Is TikTok’s success a cause for concern for Facebook? A recently leaked internal memo from the social media platform seems to suggest just that.

Earlier today, The Verge published a report about an internal memo it obtained. Within this memo, the head of Facebook Tom Alison very clearly explained Facebook’s plans for revamping its feed and other sweeping changes to Meta’s flagship social media app. A number of planned changes were announced in the memo and it is very apparent that Facebook’s strategy for competing with TikTok isn’t just about pushing Reels anymore.

Some of the changes mentioned in the memo include:

  • Facebook’s Feed is expected to “balance both connected content and unconnected content” in Feed. What does that mean? It means that Facebook is going to start recommending more content in your feed from sources you’re not connected with. You’ll still be able to see posts from your connections (friends and family), but you’ll also see more content from entities you’re not connected with.
  • While Messenger and Facebook are currently used as separate apps, the memo suggests reuniting them, to support what they refer to as the “message-based sharing” of content.
  • Facebook is still prioritizing Reels (its and Instagram’s answer to the short-form videos that made TikTok so successful and wildly popular in the first place). Facebook is planning on ” integrating Reels in Home, Watch, IFR, and Groups.”

Do these feature changes sound familiar to you? They should if you’re a TikTok user. And that’s apparently the point. Though it doesn’t mention TikTok by name, the memo shows that Facebook seems very focused on snagging some of TikTok’s short-form video success for itself, as it works to revamp Feed (which sounds like it’s trying to be more like TikTok’s FYP), and as it plans to combine Messenger and Facebook once again (a change that, as The Verge points out, resembles TikTok’s own Inbox feature).

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Release date, price, specs, renders, and more

samsung galaxy z flip 4 release date price specs renders leaks render

Everything we know about Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 takes place on Rainbow Island.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for June 2022

7 smart home gadgets for the BBQ

Diablo Immortal on PC is so bad that I couldn’t stomach it

Diablo Immortal on a PC monitor.

What is variable refresh rate (VRR)?

The Alienware QD-OLED monitor in front of a window.

The best wireless earbuds for 2022

Jabra Elite 7 Pro.

How to leave a Discord server on PC, Mac, and mobile

Discord logo illustration

Get ready to play Steam games on your AR glasses

Nreal glasses sit on a table.

How to download the WatchOS 9 developer beta right now

Three Apple Watches showing new Metropolitan, Play Time, and Lunar faces.

YouTube gives its creators a new way to display corrections

The red and white YouTube logo on a phone screen. The phone is on a white background.

Best Dyson Deals: Save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.

How to make a screen recording on your iPhone

iPhone X tips and tricks