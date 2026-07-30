Lenovo leak shows upcoming IdeaCentre desktop that isn’t afraid to ape the iMac

Windows all-in-one desktops have never really been known for turning heads. They’ve traditionally been practical machines that blend into an office, while Apple’s iMac has spent years proving that a desktop can double as a piece of home decor. That might finally be changing.

Newly leaked images obtained by Windows Latest suggest Lenovo is preparing a redesigned IdeaCentre all-in-one that ditches the usual sea of black and silver in favor of several colorful finishes. While Lenovo hasn’t officially announced the machine yet, the images paint a picture of a desktop that seems perfectly happy borrowing a page from Apple’s playbook — and, surprisingly, it doesn’t feel like a bad thing. The leak also hints that Lenovo could be keeping some of the IdeaCentre’s most practical features from the current generation.

Who says work PCs have to be boring?

The biggest change is impossible to miss. Instead of sticking to conservative finishes, the leaked IdeaCentre appears in several muted pastel colors alongside the traditional grey and silver options. Rather than matching the vibrant, almost playful palette of the iMac, Lenovo seems to have gone for softer shades that feel a little more understated and easier to blend into a home office or living room.

The design itself also appears more refined than previous IdeaCentre models. A textured stand gives it a furniture-inspired look, while slim bezels help the display take center stage. There’s also what looks to be a webcam with a physical privacy shutter, plus a generous selection of front and rear ports, including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, and a headphone jack. Another nice touch? At least one of the leaked variants appears to ship with a keyboard and mouse that match the desktop’s color, making the whole setup feel more cohesive instead of treating accessories as an afterthought.

It could still have a few clever tricks

Looks alone probably won’t be enough to convince buyers, but Lenovo’s previous IdeaCentre AIO offers a few reasons to stay optimistic. The outgoing model included features that aren’t particularly common on affordable all-in-one desktops, such as an optional QHD touchscreen, a tilting display, a Windows Hello-compatible IR camera, and Harman-certified JBL speakers with Dolby tuning. Perhaps the standout feature was a Qi wireless charging pad built directly into the base of the stand, letting you top up your phone while you work. There’s no confirmation that it’s returning, but it’s one of the additions that would make plenty of sense to keep around.

The leak doesn’t reveal specifications, pricing, or a launch date, although Lenovo’s affordable IdeaCentre lineup has historically focused on families, students, and office users rather than creative professionals. The images also emphasize productivity, showing apps like Outlook and PowerPoint running side by side. For now, it’s all unofficial until Lenovo makes an announcement. But if these leaked images are anything to go by, the company may finally have a Windows desktop that’s just as interested in looking good on your desk as it is in helping you get work done.