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Lenovo’s leaked Yoga 9n could be the first RTX Spark-powered convertible laptop

NVIDIA RTX Spark, a 360-degree design, and AI-focused hardware could make this Lenovo's most ambitious Yoga yet.

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Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 Featured leak
Windows Latest

NVIDIA’s RTX Spark platform is about to make its way into an entirely new category of laptops. Freshly leaked images suggest Lenovo is working on the Yoga 9n 2-in-1, which is expected to become the world’s first convertible laptop powered by NVIDIA’s RTX Spark (N1X) superchip. The leak, published by Windows Latest, shows a premium 360-degree Yoga convertible that closely resembles the existing Yoga 9i, but swaps Intel’s processor for NVIDIA’s new Arm-based AI platform.

A familiar Yoga design with a new heart

According to the leaked images, the Yoga 9n 2-in-1 retains Lenovo’s signature 360-degree rotating soundbar hinge, allowing it to seamlessly switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes.

Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 Leaked 2
Windows Latest

The convertible also appears to feature a premium aluminum chassis finished in Lenovo’s Cosmic Blue color, a nearly edge-to-edge 2.8K PureSight Pro OLED display, an IR webcam with a physical privacy shutter for Windows Hello, and support for the Yoga Pen Gen 2 stylus. In terms of connectivity, the leak points to HDMI, USB-A, multiple USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, giving the device a surprisingly versatile I/O selection for a premium convertible.

Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 leaked
Windows Latest

The report also suggests Lenovo is preparing a more traditional Yoga Pro 9n alongside the convertible. Unlike the Yoga 9n, the Pro model sticks to a clamshell design and is expected to feature a 15-inch display, a large haptic touchpad that doubles as a drawing surface, a magnetic stylus holder integrated into the lid, and a six-speaker Dolby Atmos setup.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n leaked
Windows Latest

The leaked images also reveal a more creator-focused port selection, including a full-size SD card reader, while Windows Latest claims Lenovo is targeting all-day battery life despite the powerful RTX Spark platform. Together, the two laptops suggest Lenovo is building an entire premium RTX Spark lineup, catering to both creative professionals who prefer a traditional notebook and users looking for the flexibility of a 2-in-1.

What makes RTX Spark different?

Unlike conventional Windows laptops that pair separate CPUs and GPUs, RTX Spark combines a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU with a Blackwell GPU into a single Arm-based system-on-chip. NVIDIA says the platform includes 6,144 CUDA cores, supports up to 128GB of unified LPDDR5X memory, and delivers up to 1 petaflop of AI performance, while also bringing technologies such as CUDA, DLSS, RTX, TensorRT, Reflex, and G-SYNC to Windows on Arm devices.

NVIDIA RTX Spark Chipset Computex 2026
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

Neither Lenovo nor NVIDIA has officially announced the Yoga 9n yet, and pricing, specifications, and launch timing remain under wraps. However, with RTX Spark laptops expected to arrive later this year, the leak suggests Lenovo is preparing to push NVIDIA’s new AI-focused platform beyond creator notebooks and into premium convertible laptops as well.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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