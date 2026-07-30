Maingear’s Zero desktop is a wire-free beauty with curved glass and plenty of firepower

When building a PC, especially one that you want to flaunt, wires always spoil the looks if you are chasing the glass aesthetic. Exposed cables, visible RGB strips, and cooling tubes spoil the whole look. Maingear finally has a solution for fans of glass-y desktops.

The brand has today introduced its next-gen Zero series pre-built desktop PCs that focus on a minimalist look as much as they are concerned about serving brute computing power. The objective, as per Maingear, is to deliver “no visible motherboard cables, no exposed RGB diodes, and nothing standing between you and your build.”

Over at the front is a curved tempered glass without any sharp corners or breaks, providing an unobstructed view of the core components such as the graphics card, cooler, fans, motherboard, and memory stick. The light sources are diffused, which means there are no visible diodes or metal wires to be seen anywhere. Check out the configurations below:

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Maingear says it used the patented MG-RC (MAINGEAR Rear Connection) technology to engineer the new Zero series desktop, cleanly slotting all cables below the board. There is also space for collectibles that you can fit inside the tower via custom display stands that don’t need ant screw or tools to install.

Zero | Emerald Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Zero | Platinum AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Zero | Sapphire Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Zero | Elite AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Zero | Amethyst Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Zero | Champion AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090

In case you missed it, Maingear also makes fantastic retro-inspired towers, while the Vybe series launched in 2022 is targeted at fans of minimal builds. I am quite fond of the bold looks on the F131 desktop. The pre-built Zero desktop comes in five flavors, starts at $2,699, and is now up for grabs from Maingear’s website.