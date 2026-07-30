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Microsoft wants Windows 11’s right-click menu to work the way it should, by giving users more control

A new compact design promises better performance, cleaner menus, and long-awaited customization options.

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Windows 11 laptop on a desk
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One of the biggest complaints about Windows 11 since launch has been its slow and cluttered right-click menu. Now, Microsoft appears ready to finally address both issues. According to a new report from Windows Central, the company is working on a major overhaul of Windows 11’s context menu, introducing a new compact design that’s not only faster to load but also fully customizable. The redesign is said to be part of Microsoft’s broader Windows K2 initiative, which focuses on improving the operating system’s performance, consistency, and overall user experience.

A faster menu with less clutter

The current Windows 11 context menu has gradually become crowded with shortcuts from Microsoft and third-party apps, often taking a noticeable moment to appear when users right-click in File Explorer. According to the report, Microsoft’s new compact menu will prioritize commonly used actions while avoiding the need to load every third-party extension upfront, making it significantly faster and more responsive.

The option to customize the context menu Mockup
The option to customize the context menu. Mockup image for representative purposes. Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

Perhaps the biggest change is customization. Users will reportedly be able to choose which apps and actions appear in the compact menu, hide entries they never use, and even rearrange their order. A new “Customize” option at the bottom of the context menu is said to open these controls, giving users far more flexibility than the current one-size-fits-all approach.

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The redesign also aligns with comments Microsoft has made previously. Earlier this year, Marcus Ash, Microsoft’s VP of Design and Research for Windows and Devices, said the company was working on making context menus “faster, simpler by default, configurable to what you use most,” with more details to come.

Part of Microsoft’s bigger Windows overhaul

The revamped context menu is reportedly one of several usability improvements planned under the Windows K2 initiative. Microsoft is also moving more parts of Windows to WinUI, a transition intended to improve consistency and responsiveness across the operating system. Windows Central says the new context menu is already functional internally, though Microsoft hasn’t announced when it will begin rolling out to Windows Insiders or stable users.

Windows 11
Windows

While it may not be the flashiest Windows update, it could end up being one of the most appreciated. The right-click menu is something millions of users interact with every day, and making it faster, cleaner, and customizable could go a long way toward fixing one of Windows 11’s longest-standing frustrations.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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