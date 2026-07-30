Minibook X proves joyfully compact laptops are not dead and they don’t have to cost a fortune, either.

Affordable small Windows laptops were everywhere during the netbook years, but tablets and Chromebooks gradually pushed them out of the market. Chuwi’s MiniBook X U300 brings the format back without repeating all the compromises that made old netbooks so frustrating, pairing a 10.51-inch convertible design with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro for $469.

What does the MiniBook X offer?

The MiniBook X is powered by Intel’s entry-level U300 processor, which combines one performance core with four efficiency cores for a total of five cores and six threads. It can boost up to 4.4GHz and should be capable enough for web browsing, documents, video calls, streaming, and lighter multitasking. Integrated Intel UHD Graphics handle the visuals. The GPU has 48 execution units, twice as many as the graphics inside many N100 and N150 laptops. Nobody should buy this machine for demanding games or serious creative work, but casual titles, 4K video playback, and basic photo editing should be manageable.

Its 10.51-inch IPS touchscreen has a 1920 x 1200 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, full sRGB coverage, and a modest peak brightness of 300 nits. The 360-degree hinge allows the laptop to fold into tablet, tent, and stand modes, while the aluminum body weighs around 920 grams. Chuwi has also included a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and two full-featured USB-C ports supporting charging, data transfer, and display output.

What compromises come with the smaller size?

The biggest limitation may be the 28.88Wh battery, which is considerably smaller than the batteries found inside regular laptops. Chuwi has not provided a specific runtime estimate, so buyers should not expect all-day endurance without seeing independent testing first.

Port selection is also limited to two USB-C connections and a headphone jack, but since it’s the size of a tablet, we really can’t expect much. It also has a basic 2MP webcam. The U300 processor is another reminder that portability, rather than performance, is the main attraction here. That said, the fact that it’s paired with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD is actually surprising in the current market conditions, especially on a machine that has a sub-$500 price tag.