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Meta AI is moving into your Threads DMs, where awkward AI chats belong

Because not every AI conversation deserves a spot on your followers' timeline.

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Meta AI in threads DM
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

One of the reasons Grok AI became so popular is because it let people chat with it directly on X, resulting in some hilarious conversations. And while the public availability of Grok AI on X has resulted in numerous safety issues, there’s no denying that this openness played a major role in its rise. 

It seems Meta wanted the same, which became evident when the company started testing Meta AI directly on Threads a few months ago, letting users chat with it right in their feed. But not everyone was comfortable having those conversations out in the open, so Meta has just moved its Meta AI inside your Threads’ DMs. 

Why is Meta moving AI into DMs?

Connor Hayes, who heads Threads, explained the change in a recent post. He said the company heard the feedback loud and clear, noting that “not everyone wants to interact with AI publicly on Threads.” So instead of forcing those chats into your feed, Meta is giving you a private lane to use it.

Connor Hayes Threads Post
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

What can you do with Meta AI in your DMs?

Starting today, you can message Meta AI directly in your Threads DMs. You can ask it questions about posts or conversations happening on the platform, get more background on a topic you’re curious about, or use it for pretty much whatever comes to mind.

Chatting with Meta AI in DM
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

The best part is that these conversations stay private. Since it all happens in DMs, nothing you ask Meta AI will show up on anyone’s feed, including your own. And if you change your mind, you can delete the conversation or mute the AI account whenever you want.

Is Meta AI still reachable in your feed?

Yes, at least for now. Hayes noted that Meta is still testing Meta AI directly in the Threads feed, but only in a few countries. The company says it will keep collecting feedback and refining that experience before rolling it out more broadly.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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