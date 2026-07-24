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Facebook debuts Seller app for Marketplace and tests a TikTok-style video feed

As Marketplace turns ten, Facebook is celebrating with a seller app and a video-first redesign test.

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Meta

Facebook Marketplace just turned ten, and Meta is marking the milestone by reshaping how you buy, sell, and scroll. The company launched a dedicated app called Seller for its most active Marketplace users.

At the same time, it confirmed plans to test a video-first home screen that looks a lot like TikTok. Together, these updates hint at where Facebook wants to take its massive user base next, and they lean heavily on AI to get there.

What can you do with the new Seller app?

Seller an App for Facebook Marketplace Sellers
Meta

If you list items on Marketplace regularly, the Seller app will make your life easier. You can upload a few photos, and Meta AI handles the rest, writing the title, description, and price suggestion in seconds. Selling in bulk gets easier too, since the app lets you post several items at once instead of listing them one by one.

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A dashboard keeps track of what needs your attention, from buyers waiting on replies to items ready to ship to listings that could use a price cut. All your buyer conversations live in one inbox, sorted by listing, so nothing slips through the cracks.

Seller is live now for US users who are 18+, and it pulls in your existing listings, messages, and selling history the moment you sign in. Selling through the main Facebook app is still an option, but Seller gives frequent sellers a single space built to run the whole business.

Facebook is getting a TikTok-style video feed

Facebook plans to test a new experience later this year that drops some users straight into full-screen video the moment they open the app. The test starts in video-heavy international markets, with a US rollout possibly landing next year. Classic Feed isn’t going anywhere either. It stays just a tap away as a second tab, and anyone who’d rather skip the change can opt out.

What else is changing on Facebook?

Facebook verification process
Meta

Starting Monday, Facebook Verified rolls out as a free badge confirming there’s a real, selfie-verified person behind a profile, giving buyers and daters more confidence in who they’re actually dealing with.

Meanwhile, Forum, a Facebook Groups app that entered testing back in May, brings a Group Ask feature and an Admin AI tool for community management. Creators get their own upgrade too, with a reimagined Creator Studio designed to show them exactly what to do next to grow their audience.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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