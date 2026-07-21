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X finally rebuilt its neglected Android app, and it only took a year

X’s Android app was so rough, the company rebuilt the whole thing

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X Android app gets a complete overhaul
X

Android users have spent years receiving the rougher version of X. Now, the company has finally decided that patching the old app was no longer enough. X has released a completely rebuilt Android app following nearly a year of development. Existing users can access it by installing the latest update through the Google Play Store, so there is no separate replacement app to download.

X tore the old foundation out

The company claims that the new app should provide faster loading, smoother scrolling, and more dependable notifications. So the focus was clearly improving overall reliability. X product head Nikita Bier called the rewrite one of the largest engineering projects in the platform’s history and said the team built it from scratch rather than continuing to update the existing codebase.

We’ve completely rebuilt the Android X app from the ground up.

It’s faster, smoother, and more reliable than the old version in every way. We modernized the foundation so everything just feels better: scrolling, loading, notifications, you name it.pic.twitter.com/ULlSwiIlvV

— Engineering (@Engineering) July 20, 2026

This effort followed years of complaints that X’s Android experience lagged behind its iOS counterpart. At one point last year, the app reportedly struggled to load X posts when Android users opened links, a particularly awkward problem for an app largely built around sharing and opening posts.

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The big overhaul is making everyday use a little less annoying. Bier adds that the new foundation will allow X to build and release features considerably faster. That will become important as the company expands into private messaging, payments, video creation, and other pieces of Elon Musk’s long-promised everything app.

The new app still has some unpacking to do

X app rebuilt for Android
X

X shipped the rebuild with several rough edges remaining. Performance on older Android phones still needs improvement, while Spaces, the platform’s live-audio feature, is currently unsupported. A new video editor, video reactions, cashtags, and custom timelines are also planned for future updates. X has not provided specific launch dates for those additions.

The refreshed app arrives as X gives Android greater attention across its wider ecosystem. Its standalone XChat messaging service reached Android in June with encrypted conversations, calls, file sharing, and disappearing messages. A faster and more reliable X app is hardly a revolutionary promise in 2026. For Android users who watched the old version stumble over basic tasks, getting the fundamentals right qualifies as meaningful progress.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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