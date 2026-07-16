You can now generate songs in your iMessage chats

Suno has added an iMessage extension to its iOS app, letting users generate 30-second songs from voice recordings or typed prompts inside a Messages conversation.

The feature is available in the latest version of the Suno app and requires both people in the chat to have it installed. Users can access Suno from the plus menu in Messages, create a track, and share it without opening the standalone app.

How does Suno work inside iMessage?

You can record a voice prompt or tap the keyboard icon to type out what you want. Suno will then turn the prompt into a 30-second song that can be shared directly in the conversation.

make your texts sing 🎶



suno is now in your imessage keyboard



make sure to update your suno app to the latest pic.twitter.com/JFCTu2zQGS — Suno (@suno) July 15, 2026

The company also recommends copying and pasting a friend’s message into the prompt box, which should produce some ridiculous results in group chats. Both people need to have the Suno app installed for the feature to work. It is a clever extension for an app that already makes song generation incredibly easy.

Suno’s legal troubles are far from over

The new iMessage feature arrives as Suno faces fresh questions about the music used to train its AI models. According to a recent 404 Media investigation, source code obtained after a breach showed that Suno scraped millions of songs, lyrics, and other audio files from services including YouTube Music, Deezer, and Genius. One file reportedly showed that the company had collected more than two million clips from YouTube Music alone.

Suno previously admitted that its models were trained using music files available across the open internet, but it argues that the practice is protected under fair use. Major record labels sued the company in 2024, accusing it of using copyrighted recordings without permission. Warner Music has since settled its case and reached a licensing agreement with Suno. However, lawsuits involving Universal Music Group and Sony Music remain unresolved.

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