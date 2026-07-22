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Instagram is finally giving your old posts a soundtrack do-over

Instagram lets creators refresh old posts without nuking their engagement

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Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Instagram is rolling out a Replace Audio feature that lets users change the in-app music attached to feed posts and carousels after they have already been published. The original post stays live throughout the process, preserving its likes, comments, and shares.

Your post keeps all its engagement

Previously, fixing a questionable soundtrack required deleting the post and uploading it again. This meant sacrificing every interaction the original had collected, along with its place in followers’ feeds and on your profile. For regular users, this might not sound like a big deal, but for creators, it could impact their engagement with their audiences.

Instagram Replace Audio
Instagram

The new process is considerably easier. Open the post, tap the three-dot menu, choose Edit, select Audio, and pick a replacement track. Instagram’s Help Center says users can then choose the relevant portion of the new song before saving the change.

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Creators can replace the audio an unlimited number of times without losing existing engagement. Swapping the track will not provide an algorithmic boost, according to Instagram creator product marketing head Jimmy O’Keefe.

Even without a ranking advantage, the feature has obvious value. A creator can refresh an otherwise evergreen post, correct a song that no longer fits, or experiment with different audio without rebuilding the entire upload. Brands can also update sponsored content or revive visuals whose soundtrack has fallen out of step with current trends.

Instagram posts are becoming less permanent

Instagram open on iPhone
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Replace Audio continues Instagram’s recent push to let users revise content after publication. The platform now allows people to rearrange their profile grids, write separate captions for individual carousel slides, and edit Stories after posting them.

Those tools make Instagram increasingly forgiving for casual users who spot a mistake too late. They offer considerably more strategic value for professional creators, whose old posts can retain their engagement while adapting to a new campaign or musical trend.

The update is beginning its rollout this week. It applies to published feed posts and carousels using Instagram’s in-app audio library, rather than offering a full video editor for every kind of uploaded sound. This also follows after the platform let users edit their Instagram Story after posting.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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