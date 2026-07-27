 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

X Money is finally here, and it’s much more than a digital wallet

The new financial service aims to turn X into an app where users can pay, save, spend, and send money.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
X Money featured
X Money

Elon Musk’s vision of turning X into an “everything app” has taken another major step forward. The company has officially begun rolling out X Money to Premium and Premium+ subscribers in the United States. Rather than being just another digital wallet, X Money is designed as a full-fledged financial hub built directly into the social platform, allowing users to send money, receive payments, hold cash, earn interest, and spend through a Visa debit card—all without leaving the X app.

What is X Money, and who is it for?

At its core, X Money is designed to make moving money between X users as easy as sending a direct message. Users can instantly transfer money to other X accounts, request payments, receive direct deposits, and manage their balance from within the app. The service also includes an X Visa debit card, which can be added to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet for contactless payments or used anywhere Visa is accepted.

Your money, on the world’s most powerful network

𝕏 Money is rolling out to U.S. Premium and Premium+ subscribers starting today pic.twitter.com/2c1UMkB4Kn

— X Money (@XMoney) July 27, 2026

The launch is currently aimed at X Premium and Premium+ subscribers in the US, making it particularly useful for creators, freelancers, and businesses that already operate on the platform. Instead of relying on third-party services like Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal to receive payments from followers or customers, users can keep everything within X’s ecosystem. The company is also positioning the service as an everyday spending account rather than just a peer-to-peer payment tool.

Recommended Videos

Alongside free peer-to-peer transfers, X Money offers a deposit account with up to 6% annual percentage yield (APY), early direct deposits, FDIC insurance through a partner bank sweep program, and 3% cashback on eligible purchases made using the X Visa card. The debit card can also be added to Apple Wallet, allowing users to make tap-to-pay purchases in stores using their iPhone or Apple Watch. For now, the rollout is limited to the US, and availability will continue expanding as X secures regulatory approvals across more states. The company has yet to announce when the service will launch internationally.

A big step toward the ‘everything app’

X Money has been years in the making. Ever since acquiring Twitter in 2022, Musk has repeatedly said he wants X to evolve beyond social media into an app that combines messaging, content, commerce, and financial services under one roof. Payments have long been a key piece of that vision, and this launch marks the platform’s biggest move yet toward competing with established services like PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App.

Whether users embrace the idea of managing their money inside a social media app remains to be seen. But if X Money succeeds, it could fundamentally change what people expect from a social platform—transforming X from a place to post updates into one where users can also pay friends, receive income, and spend their money, all from the same app.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
Topics
The EU says TikTok still isn’t doing enough to protect kids
Regulators say the platform's privacy settings don't go far enough under the Digital Services Act.
TikTok Creative Featured

The European Commission has accused TikTok of falling short on protecting minors, saying the platform's current account settings don't meet the child safety standards required under the Digital Services Act (DSA). The findings are preliminary, but if upheld, TikTok could face a fine of up to 6% of its global annual revenue.

Why the EU thinks TikTok isn't doing enough

Read more
Facebook debuts Seller app for Marketplace and tests a TikTok-style video feed
As Marketplace turns ten, Facebook is celebrating with a seller app and a video-first redesign test.
facebook-seller-app

Facebook Marketplace just turned ten, and Meta is marking the milestone by reshaping how you buy, sell, and scroll. The company launched a dedicated app called Seller for its most active Marketplace users.

At the same time, it confirmed plans to test a video-first home screen that looks a lot like TikTok. Together, these updates hint at where Facebook wants to take its massive user base next, and they lean heavily on AI to get there.

Read more
Facebook is getting a free verified badge to help spot real people
No subscription, no catch, just a quick selfie to prove you're not a bot.
Facebook verified batch

AI has made it stupidly easy to fake being a real person online, so Facebook is rolling out a new badge to prove you're not one of them. It's called Facebook Verified, and the best part is that it won't cost you a thing.

How do you get verified on Facebook?

Read more