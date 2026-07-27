X Money is finally here, and it’s much more than a digital wallet

Elon Musk’s vision of turning X into an “everything app” has taken another major step forward. The company has officially begun rolling out X Money to Premium and Premium+ subscribers in the United States. Rather than being just another digital wallet, X Money is designed as a full-fledged financial hub built directly into the social platform, allowing users to send money, receive payments, hold cash, earn interest, and spend through a Visa debit card—all without leaving the X app.

What is X Money, and who is it for?

At its core, X Money is designed to make moving money between X users as easy as sending a direct message. Users can instantly transfer money to other X accounts, request payments, receive direct deposits, and manage their balance from within the app. The service also includes an X Visa debit card, which can be added to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet for contactless payments or used anywhere Visa is accepted.

Your money, on the world’s most powerful network



𝕏 Money is rolling out to U.S. Premium and Premium+ subscribers starting today pic.twitter.com/2c1UMkB4Kn — X Money (@XMoney) July 27, 2026

The launch is currently aimed at X Premium and Premium+ subscribers in the US, making it particularly useful for creators, freelancers, and businesses that already operate on the platform. Instead of relying on third-party services like Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal to receive payments from followers or customers, users can keep everything within X’s ecosystem. The company is also positioning the service as an everyday spending account rather than just a peer-to-peer payment tool.

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Alongside free peer-to-peer transfers, X Money offers a deposit account with up to 6% annual percentage yield (APY), early direct deposits, FDIC insurance through a partner bank sweep program, and 3% cashback on eligible purchases made using the X Visa card. The debit card can also be added to Apple Wallet, allowing users to make tap-to-pay purchases in stores using their iPhone or Apple Watch. For now, the rollout is limited to the US, and availability will continue expanding as X secures regulatory approvals across more states. The company has yet to announce when the service will launch internationally.

A big step toward the ‘everything app’

X Money has been years in the making. Ever since acquiring Twitter in 2022, Musk has repeatedly said he wants X to evolve beyond social media into an app that combines messaging, content, commerce, and financial services under one roof. Payments have long been a key piece of that vision, and this launch marks the platform’s biggest move yet toward competing with established services like PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App.

Whether users embrace the idea of managing their money inside a social media app remains to be seen. But if X Money succeeds, it could fundamentally change what people expect from a social platform—transforming X from a place to post updates into one where users can also pay friends, receive income, and spend their money, all from the same app.