On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler digs into the top tech stories, including IFA 2020 goes virtual, Microsoft’s deepfake detector, Twitter’s “trending” explanation, The Mandalorian season 2 premiere date, and more.

DT’s Luke Larsen then joins the show to talk about Nvidia’s RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 GPUs, which look to be a huge boon for gamers.

Ato Essandoh

Actor Ato Essandoh discusses his upcoming Netflix series Away, which explores relationship dynamics among astronauts heading to Mars and their loved ones left back on Earth.

Finallym we check in with Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner, who discuss delivery by drones, and how it will ramp up now that Amazon’s drone service has received Federal Aviation Administration clearance.

