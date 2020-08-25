On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech stories of the day, including the Epic app battle’s court date, TikTok’s user numbers, Whole Foods may go Go, the Air Force’s flying car, and more.

We then speak with DT writer Christian de Looper, who breaks down the newest offerings from FitBit, including the Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2.

Kyle MacLachlan

Nibler then talks with actor Kyle MacLachlan about his upcoming role as Thomas Edison in the new movie Tesla, available on VOD.

Alex Chambers

Finally, we talk with singer/songwriter Alex Chambers, who tells us about his YouTube channel, which he started a few years ago and now has 500,000 subscribers.

