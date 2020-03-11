  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Pixel 4a leaks, TikTok’s ‘transparency,’ and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle discuss the top-trending stories in tech, including (wait for it) more coronavirus cancellations, leaked Pixel 4a video, TikTok’s “transparency center,” SpaceX plans to launch astronauts, and more.

DT’s Riley Winn then hits the streets to talk to people to see who they think would win in a fight between Marvel and DC Universe comic book characters.

Daniel G. Hernandez

Next up. Daniel G. Hernandez, vice president of data and A.I. at IBM, talks about how advancements in technology mean that A.I. can understand complicated language like idioms.

Waiting for that PC you ordered? It may not be getting to you on time. We take a look at how COVID-19 is affecting the PC supply chain and could push industry sales down year over year.

Falon Fatemi

Nibler then speaks with Falon Fatemi, founder and chief executive officer of Node, about tackling bias in tech in our “Women With Byte” series.

Ian Schafer

Later, Ian Schafer, co-founder and CEO of Kindred, speaks about the Kindred2020 event in September, and how social media platforms are having to evolve and transform before our very eyes on issues like disinformation, transparency, and privacy.

Finally, it’s time for our weekly look at the intersection of technology and pop culture with our TBD segment. This week, we talk about remote schooling and the DingTalk app, which parents love and kids hate.

Editors' Recommendations

The best gaming headsets for 2020

Razer Man O' War Gaming Headset review

The best PS4 headsets for 2020

Astro A10 review

The fastest cars in the world

The most expensive cars in the world

Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Digital Trends Live: Halting coronavirus misinformation and more

episode 317 dims

Digital Trends Live: Apple updates, Bezos fights climate change, and more

episode 318 960x0

Digital Trends Live: 3D COVID-19, deep fake elections, cyborg grasshoppers

Digital Trends Live: Tesla gets pranked, robot snakes, and more

Digital Trends Live: Twitter fact checks, Whitney’s hologram, and more

Reel News: Brahms: The Boy II, Greed, and The Night Clerk

Digital Trends Live: Xbox specs, ‘cloud raves,’ no TikTok for TSA

episode 322 xbox series x 1201988 1280x0

Digital Trends Live: Amazon goes cashier-free, Netflix shows ratings

episode 323 960x0

Digital Trends Live: Bob Iger steps down, LG’s dual-screen phone, and more

episode 324 deal new lg g8x thinq with dual screen is free at t terms and conditions apply

Digital Trends Live: Clearview AI’s stolen customer list, Xbox Series X

Reel News: The Invisible Man, Wendy, Guns Akimbo