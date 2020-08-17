On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories of the day, including the ongoing TikTok drama, the Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp messenger merger, a robot boat that sails the Atlantic, SpaceX’s 100th launch, and more.

Many of us have heard of the “5-second rule” when it comes to eating food that was dropped on the floor, so John Velsaco takes a look at that old wives’ tale and sheds some light on the subject. UV light, to be exact. Find out more about how a recent study showed that exposing food to 5 seconds of UV light kills the most commonly found bacteria.

We then check out some Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where Drew Prindle looks into the best crowdfunding products out there, including the Freedrum 2 virtual drum kit, the Zenbivy all-in-one camping bedroll, and a fitness mirror that counts reps.

