  1. Digital Trends Live

TikTok drama, SpaceX’s 100th launch, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories of the day, including the ongoing TikTok drama, the Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp messenger merger, a robot boat that sails the Atlantic, SpaceX’s 100th launch, and more.

Many of us have heard of the “5-second rule” when it comes to eating food that was dropped on the floor, so John Velsaco takes a look at that old wives’ tale and sheds some light on the subject. UV light, to be exact. Find out more about how a recent study showed that exposing food to 5 seconds of UV light kills the most commonly found bacteria.

We then check out some Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where Drew Prindle looks into the best crowdfunding products out there, including the Freedrum 2 virtual drum kit, the Zenbivy all-in-one camping bedroll, and a fitness mirror that counts reps.

Editors' Recommendations

How to change the wallpaper on your iPhone or iPad

The best digital cameras for 2020

Canon EOS R5 lifestyle product photo

Can UV light negate the 5-second rule for food?

5 second rule with Adonit Note UVC stylus

The best cameras for YouTube in 2020

Panasonic Lumix GH5S review

Digital Trends Live: NBA players to wear smart rings, EA’s live showcases

digital trends live episode 403 2000x1125

Digital Trends Live: WWDC begins, Apple re-closes some stores, and more

digital trends live episode 404 screen shot 2020 06 22 at 11 52 am

WWDC wrap-up, robotic lawnmower review, and more | Digital Trends Live

COVID-19 myths, Amazon may offer live TV | Digital Trends Live

Work/Life: How to live out your values in the workplace

Astronaut Christina Koch says NASA can ‘absolutely’ get to the moon by 2024

Andrew Yang, Amazon’s fraud unit, NASA spacewalk | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 407 astronaut cosmonaut space walk international 5352

Andrew Yang’s Data Dividend Project wants you to get paid for your data

Andrew Yang

Microsoft closes its stores, Wimbledon remastered | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 408 17 f150 kr 34frntdrvrkingranchpckgdesert mj

Starbucks pulls social media advertising and more | Digital Trends Live

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown: Social media isn’t a place for healthy conversation