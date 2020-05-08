  1. Gaming

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stops by strangers’ Animal Crossing islands

By

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is providing a welcome distraction for millions of people stuck at home in these challenging times. Heck, even members of Congress are discovering its delights, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) on Thursday tweeting about her new-found interest in the popular social simulation game for the Nintendo Switch.

The politician hit Twitter to broadcast her desire to visit random people’s islands “to leave a doodle or note” on their bulletin boards, even opening her DMs “for the first time since the Zuckerberg hearing” in October 2019 to receive some five-digit Dodo codes.

With 6.8 million Twitter followers — most of whom are probably on Animal Crossing right this minute — this could have left AOC with a whole lot of codes to get through. So she left her DMs open for just four minutes.

Clearly having fun, the 30-year-old Congress member soon posted an update about her first-ever island visit …

Indeed, it was going so well that she opened up her DMs again, for another four minutes. “Drop me your Dodo code and a note and I may stop by!” the politician-turned-Animal-Crossing aficionado tweeted.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched in March 2020 and sold an impressive 11 million copies in its first 11 days, giving it the best start of any Nintendo Switch game.

