Animal Crossing is the next Nintendo franchise to get the Lego treatment

Tomas Franzese
By

Nintendo revealed that Animal Crossing will be its next franchise to get transformed into a Lego set, following sets based on Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong. This collaboration was teased Thursday morning in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Nintendo.

Welcome to…LEGO Animal Crossing!#AnimalCrossing #LEGO #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/A0XRzwVikh

&mdash; Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 5, 2023

The teaser features Lego versions of Tom Nook, Isabelle, Kapp’n, Rosie, Bunnie, Marshal, Julian, and Fauna standing in front of a bunch of Lego trees as they watch a balloon with a present float in the air. It’s only 11 seconds long, but it’s instantly recognizable and relatable to anyone who played Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the game that took Nintendo’s long-running life sim series mainstream in 2020.

Besides this teaser, we haven’t learned anything more about Lego Animal Crossing. That means we don’t know if it’ll be as comprehensive as Lego’s Super Mario Bros. collaboration, which lets players build entire courses, in addition to Mario and Donkey Kong characters, with Lego. This all comes from a partnership between the two companies that began in 2020, with Nintendo’s Takashi Tezuka saying at the time that he “always liked Lego products and how they help children use their imagination to play.”

We don’t know when any of these Lego Animal Crossing products will launch, so we’ll have to wait to hear more about this from Lego and Nintendo. Regardless of when it happens, the idea of building out your own Animal Crossing island with Lego and populating it with little figures is a fantastic idea, so it makes sense that this collaboration happened.

