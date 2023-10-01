 Skip to main content
Almost 300 Lego sets are on sale today — from $6

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lego version of the International Space Station
Lego

While many folks tend to associate Lego sets with children, there’s a whole universe of toys made and targeted to adults, whether it’s fancy Star Wars themed Lego sets or big architectural sets that recreate things like the Pyramids or the Eiffel Tower. So, Lego sets are really made for all ages, and with so many choices, it can be hard to pick a good set to start with, especially since some of the fancier and bigger sets, and sets attached to intellectual property, tend to come with a significant cost.

Luckily, we’ve done a lot of heavy lifting for you, and with almost 300 hundred Lego sets to choose from, it was a tall order. Even so, we managed to round up some of our favorite deals; whether you’re buying something for a kid or yourself, we’ve picked a little something for everybody. That said, there are just too many Lego sets on sale to cover everything, so we encourage you to check out the full sale at Best Buy using the button below.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Lego sale

The cheapest sets in Best Buy’s Lego sale are also among the simplest — the and the , both with a flywheel-powered motorcycle, are on sale for just $6, following a small discount on their original prices of $8 each. There are Lego sets featuring various multimedia franchises, including for $40 instead of $50 for $10 in savings; , also for $40 instead of $50 for $10 in savings; for $48 instead of $60 for $12 in savings.

Among the most premium sets in the ongoing sale is the , which will serve a dish of nostalgia for gamers because in addition to the retro console, it comes with mini builds depicting Asteroids, Adventure and Centipede. It’s down to $209 from $240, for $31 in savings. Meanwhile, Star Wars fans and those who loved Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga should check out the offers for the , which is on sale for $147 following a $23 discount on its sticker price of $170, and the , which is down to $161 from $170 for $9 in savings. If Lego 2K Drive is among your favorite racing games, you can get the for $378, down $72 from $450.

You may get overwhelmed with all of the choices that are available in Best Buy’s Lego sale, but you’re going to have to push forward if you don’t want to walk away empty-handed. That’s because there’s always a lot of interest in Lego deals, so we don’t expect stocks of some of the more popular sets to last long. If you want to enjoy discounts while purchasing Lego sets from Best Buy, you should hurry — add them to your cart and check out as soon as possible, because you may lose your chance at the savings if you delay your transactions to tomorrow.

