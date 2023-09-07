New reports affirm the rumors that Nintendo has started to show its next-generation console — referred to colloquially by fans as Nintendo Switch 2 — behind closed doors at a recent video game industry expo. It reportedly featured tech demos highlighting features like Nvidia DLSS support and ray tracing.
Gamescom 2023 was held in Cologne, Germany, between August 23 and August 27. Nintendo attended the European game industry event, and shortly thereafter, rumors emerged that Nintendo had shown its next console behind closed doors. Now, new reports from Eurogamer and VGC are corroborating these claims.
Specifically, both sources say that Nintendo showed tech demos for its next game console in private during meetings with some other game developers at Gamescom. Both sources confirmed that an upgraded version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was shown off on this “Switch 2” hardware.
VGC also had a source who claimed that the impressive The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo — used to promote Epic Games’ new engine and the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X back in 2021 — was also shown to developers and seemed to confirm that the new Nintendo system will support Nvidia’s upscaling DLSS tech as well as ray-tracing. Keep in mind that tech demos for systems often don’t make the transition to full-game releases.
We don’t know much else about what was shown, although VGC claims that this system will be usable in a portable mode like the Nintendo Switch is. Currently, the launch window for Nintendo’s next new piece of hardware is expected to be sometime in fall 2024, although Eurogamer’s source stated that “Nintendo is keen to launch the system sooner if possible.”
Nintendo has not commented on these rumors, and is unlikely to ahead of an official console reveal. Still, the idea that the next Nintendo console is nearly upon us should be exciting for fans of one of the video game industry’s most storied companies.
