Every month, a different mix of bugs arrives in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Collecting all the insects is important for players to fill out their critterpedia and museum — and to earn some extra bells on the side.

Bug catching can take a moment to master. It can be difficult to sneak up on bugs and catch them before the little insects fly or run away. Aggressive bugs, namely scorpions and tarantulas, will take you out of commission if you aren’t fast enough to catch them.

Bug-catching tips

There are a few ways to ensure that bugs will be caught. You will want to be sure you have the vault pole, ladder, and bug net in your inventory. Bugs will appear all over the island, meaning you will have to wander the entire island to find different types of bugs. If you’re working to only catch bugs, then ensuring that two bug nets are in your inventory could be helpful. Then, if one net breaks, you won’t have to return to Nook’s Cranny or craft one in the middle of the hunt.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that the mole cricket is the only insect that requires a shovel. When hunting this little beaut, bring a shovel and listen for cricket chirping noise. Where the noise seems to be the loudest, start digging. Eventually, the mole cricket will pop out. You will need to quickly switch to the net to catch this bug.

You can also sneak up on pesky bugs. Scorpions and tarantulas, for example, are best caught with sneaking. When one of these aggressive bugs is seen, hold the net in hand, hold down A, and slowly approach them. This allows you to walk slowly up to these bugs. When their front legs are up, stop approaching and just wait until they put their front legs down again before continuing to approach. Once close enough (or right as they’re about to run at you), let go of A and catch that mean bug.

Bug list

Animal Crossing: New Horizons follows real-world seasons closely. This means that each month, new bugs will be introduced and will match when the bug would appear in real life. Additionally, this means that the southern hemisphere and northern hemisphere will get different insects from one another. It’s also important to remember that different bugs will show up at different times of the day.

Changes in July

The northern hemisphere is lucky in that there are quite a few new bugs to catch with the arrival of summer. Some of the newest insects you’ll be able to get your hands on are the grasshopper, scarab beetle, and giraffe stag. You also have until the end of the month to catch a honeybee. After that, you’ll have to wait for the next honeybee season (which is in March).

Unfortunately, the southern hemisphere doesn’t have any newly arriving bugs. You’ll have to wait until next month to see if any new bugs come out. However, the southern hemisphere also didn’t see any bugs leave, so at least you’ll have more chances to catch all the bugs and fill your critterpedia.

Here is a list of the insects currently available in-game.

Northern hemisphere

Tiger Butterfly (240 Bells)

Common Bluebottle (300 Bells)

Paper Kite Butterfly (1,000 Bells)

Great Purple Emperor (3,000 Bells)

Emperor Butterfly (4,000 Bells)

Agrias Butterfly (2,500 Bells)

Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing (2,500 Bells)

Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing (4,000 Bells)

Moth (130 Bells)

Atlas Moth (3,000 Bells)

Madagascan Sunset Moth (2,500 Bells)

Long Locust (200 Bells)

Grasshopper (160 Bells)

Mantis (430 Bells)

Orchid Mantis (2,400 Bells)

Honeybee (200 Bells)

Wasp (2,500 Bells)

Brown Cicada (250 Bells)

Robust Cicada (300 Bells)

Giant Cicada (500 Bells)

Evening Cicada (550 Bells)

Cicada Shell (10 Bells)

Darner Dragonfly (230 Bells)

Banded Dragonfly (4,500 Bells)

Pondskater (130 Bells)

Diving Beetle (800 Bells)

Giant Water Bug (2,000 Bells)

Stinkbug (120 Bells)

Man-Faced Stink Bug (1,000 Bells)

Tiger Beetle (1,500 Bells)

Jewel Beetle (2,400 Bells)

Citrus Long-Horned Beetle (350 Bells)

Rosalia Batesi Beetle (3,000 Bells)

Blue Weevil Beetle (800 Bells)

Earth-Boring Dung Beetle (300 Bells)

Scarab Beetle (10,000 Bells)

Drone Beetle (200 Bells)

Goliath Beetle (8,000 Bells)

Saw Beetle (2,000 Bells)

Miyama Stag (1,000 Bells)

Giant Stag (10,000 Bells)

Rainbow Stag (6,000 Bells)

Cyclommatus Stag (8,000 Bells)

Golden Stag (12,000 Bells)

Giraffe Stag (12,000 Bells)

Horned Dynastid (1,350 Bells)

Horned Atlas (8,000 Bells)

Horned Elephant (8,000 Bells)

Horned Hercules (12,000 Bells)

Walking Stick (600 Bells)

Walking Leaf (600 Bells)

Bagworm (600 Bells)

Ant (80 Bells)

Hermit Crab (1,000 Bells)

Wharf Roach (200 Bells)

Fly (30 Bells)

Mosquito (130 Bells)

Flea (70 Bells)

Snail (250 Bells)

Spider (480 Bells)

Scorpion (8,000 Bells)

Southern hemisphere

Common Butterfly (160 Bells)

Paper Kite Butterfly (1,000 Bells)

Emperor Butterfly (4,000 Bells)

Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing (2,500 Bells)

Moth (130 Bells)

Wasp (2,500 Bells)

Damselfly (500 Bells)

Mole Cricket (500 Bells)

Citrus Long-Horned Beetle (350 Bells)

Dung Beetle (3,000 Bells)

Bagworm (600 Bells)

Ant (80 Bells)

Hermit Crab (1,000 Bells)

Wharf Roach (200 Bells)

Fly (60 Bells)

Snail (250 Bells)

Pill Bug (250 Bells)

Centipede (300 Bells)

Spider (480 Bells)

Tarantula (8,000 Bells)

