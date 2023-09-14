 Skip to main content
Horizon Chase 2 expertly channels the fun of classic arcade racers

Epic Games surprise-released an Apple Arcade game on Nintendo’s Switch hybrid console and Epic the Games Store during today’s Nintendo Direct event. The game in question is Horizon Chase 2, a stylish racing game inspired by arcade classics like OutRun and Cruis’n USA. Digital Trends had the chance to play the game on PC ahead of this surprise launch and had quite a bit of fun with it.

Horizon Chase 2 is pretty simple as far as racing games go, but that’s part of the charm. The conceit is that players are racing around the world, with tracks based on countries like the U.S., Brazil, Italy, and more. Once you’re actually racing, the simple racing arcade game inspiration becomes very clear if it wasn’t already. Steering is less intricate than it is in something like Forza Motorsport or Gran Turismo 7; as long as you’re pointing the control stick the way the track turns, you’ll be OK.

You’ll want to do your best to avoid hitting other cars or anything on the sides of the track, though, as they’ll completely stop your momentum. That got trickier as I attempted to pick up all the blue coins laid throughout a track so I could get an additional trophy and currency to upgrade the cars I could race with at the end of the race. I have fond memories of playing the arcade cabinets for games like Cruis’n USA as a kid and playing Horizon Chase 2 brought those memories rushing back. And I haven’t even had a chance to try the multiplayer yet!

Horizon Chase 2 is an entertaining, if mindless, arcade racer that I often played while listening to a podcast. It no longer being in a subscription service does make it a bit harder of a sell, but if you’re looking for a game that completely channels the energy of arcade racing classics and can get some friends to pick it up too, you’ll have a great time with Horizon Chase 2.

Horizon Chase 2 is available now for iOS, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
