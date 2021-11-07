  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0 update isn’t enough to save it

Emily Morrow
By

Upon learning that Nintendo was planning to release a gigantic 2.0 update for the wildly popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons, most players’ emotions traveled quickly from excitement to fear. After obsessing over the game for a few months after it released, many had left their towns dormant, allowing weeds to grow in the grass, villagers to come and go, and holidays to be left uncelebrated. The amount of work fans faced to get their towns looking “presentable” again was imposing enough that some said they planned to just reset their towns and start with a fresh canvas.

Others said they’d brave the work just to experience the update, which promised a suite of returning characters, new experiences and new DLC, and a huge number of quality-of-life changes. Is the beefy new 2.0 update worth returning to your forgotten town? Based on my time so far, I sincerely don’t think so.

Target audience

The goal of the New Horizons2.0 update, which is the last major free content update for the game, is to get players back into their towns. It’s not intended to get new players to buy the game. Instead, it’s made up of small but meaningful updates designed specifically to assuage existing player base’s complaints over the past year and a half. By all metrics, Nintendo has succeeded: The game hasn’t seen these levels of popularity since it launched. All of my friends and coworkers are excitedly talking about their favorite returning characters and all of the changes they plan to make to their island.

After trying the update — which dropped a day early — I quickly found myself very underwhelmed. Most of the changes are geared toward helping players who love to design and customize their towns to the nth degree. Instead of sticking to the series’ roots as a set-in-stone simulation game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is more akin to The SimsA completely mutable world where players can make their experience exactly what they want it to be.

Back in the days of Animal Crossing: New Leaf, fans would use hacks and mods to decorate their islands beyond the bounds of what the game allowed. New Horizons gives players a way to do that more legitimately and makes total customization easier than ever through usability upgrades like permanent ladders, additional bridges and inclines, and storage lockers. Once they’ve made their dream island, players can snap photos of it to their heart’s content it thanks to upgrades to the in-game camera app, which allows you to take great photos like this:

My character stares unnervingly at the character in front of her satellites.

The update is also painfully obvious about the fact that it’s trying to get you to play for as long as possible. Don’t get me wrong: Animal Crossinghas always been an incredibly slow-moving game, but New Horizons has taken it to a new level ever since its release. With the update, many players’ time spent on their islands will increase once again, but how satisfying an experience will it be? When you have to spend an extra day gathering gyroids to attract Brewster to your town or grind out fish for hours to get Katrina to move onto Harv’s Island, is it something you play because you genuinely enjoy it, or do you play because you feel obligated to do so?

I’ve never been a fan of having complete control over my island. Honestly, it’s more stressful than it is fun. I found myself yearning for the Animal Crossings of days past that plopped you in a premade town and gave you little control over the comings and goings of your villagers. The “story” of prior games — what little there was — was about making do with the place you landed in and learning to live with the locals, whoever (and whatever) they might be. With the 2.0 update, New Horizons pulls itself even further from that original mentality and becomes a completely different type of game in the process.

Constant sameness

At the same time, the game manages to be a little too similar to its predecessors. When I first saw the reveal video, I thought, “Wow. That looks like New Leaf, but in HD.” Many of New Leaf‘s most popular features, like town ordinances, permanent shops owned by characters like Kicks and Leif, and boat trips from Kapp’n, have been brought to New Horizons as part of the update. Nintendo changed very little in bringing these features over: The four ordinances that players can choose from in New Horizons are exactly the same as the ones in New Leaf. Kapp’n’s sea shanty tunes are all the same, at least musically. Brewster serves coffee the exact same way he’s been doing since Animal Crossing: Wild World. Even if Nintendo intended to kowtow to fans who just wanted New Leaf on the Switch with more customizability — which is exactly what New Horizons has become — it could have at least included some new tidbits, like fresh songs for Kapp’n.

My New Horizons character dances next to her satellite farm.
Yes, I have a weather satellite farm in my town. Call me a nerd all you want.

Even the new shop area in Harv’s Island has been done before. In Animal Crossing: City Folk, the titular city area was a place where players could travel to in order to buy from a variety of retailers. It was widely derided at the time, largely because City Folk was otherwise a Wii port of Wild World and didn’t have much fresh content to introduce beyond the mostly worthless city. Yet when it’s reimagined as Harv’s Island, it’s suddenly much more exciting. The new zone is an endgame quest for players who don’t have much else to do and have too many bells sitting around. It’s great for collectors, as players no longer have to wait for these characters to randomly show up at their island and peddle their wares, but it feels like more of the same. There aren’t any new characters, just returning faces that Nintendo knew fans would be excited to see. If you’ve played New Leaf, you’ve seen them all before.

If Nintendo was going to stick to bringing in content that’s been around for a while, it would be great to see some of the older features make a return. When I spoke to my villagers after having not seem them for over 10 months, they all greeted me with sickening sweetness, talking about how the island was undoubtedly a better place because I’d returned. I found myself wishing that the 2.0 update included some of the meaner villager dialogue and actions from the original game.

Some of the update’s content is simply redundant — why does hair stylist Harriet need to be in the game when the way players update their appearance has been fundamentally changed since New Leaf? The only truly new mechanic is cooking, which is fun for a while but doesn’t serve any real purpose besides giving you something else to gift your neighbors and giving your character strength to redecorate their island.

Buying seeds from Leif.

Nintendo has a lot to learn about supporting “live” games or games that continue to receive updates after their release, and New Horizons‘ 2.0 update is one of the best examples of this. If the game had had more of a steady drip of content over the past year and a half rather than one huge dump in the update, I think fans would be a lot more satisfied. Then again, a huge fllod on content with everything that most fans want was an extremely successful way to reinvigorate interest in the game all at once. I plan on giving the paid DLC a shot, as I enjoyed Happy Home Designer back in the day, but the chances of me continuing to play the base game on a daily basis are slim to none. New Horizons 2.0 simply isn’t enough of a change to warrant diving back into my island.

When I initiated a save and the message “Ready to wrap things up for now?” popped up, I was struck with a pang of sadness. I knew that as hard as the update had tried to reel me back in, it was likely that I was wrapping things up permanently with New Horizons.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Black Friday Dyson deals for November 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

See the mighty James Webb Space Telescope being unboxed in a cleanroom

The James Webb Space Telescope is unboxed in the cleanroom at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

NASA is sending a lander to drill for ice on the moon’s south pole

Illustration of Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander with a depiction of NASA’s Polar Resources Ice-Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1) attached to the spacecraft on the surface of the Moon.

The smart home hacking scene in Scream is possible, but you’re probably OK

Lockly Duo Smart Lock

How to watch Crew-2 return to Earth from the ISS on Monday

NASA SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), left, Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency), and Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough of NASA participate in the Space Olympics onboard the International Space Station.

Best Black Friday student laptop deals for November 2021

online web browser game list

The best video doorbells for 2021

A person pressing the Arlo Video Doorbell.

Google Nest vs. Ring: Who has the better video doorbells?

Using the Nest Doorbell battery edition chime.

UFC PPV: How much does it cost on ESPN+?

ufc ppv how much does it cost on espn 268 weigh in face to

Watch UFC 268 online: How to live stream the fight

watch ufc 268 online live stream ppv

Best Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals and sales for November 2021

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Hubble spots a ‘superbubble’ in a beautiful emission nebula

N44 is a complex nebula filled with glowing hydrogen gas, dark lanes of dust, massive stars, and many populations of stars of different ages. One of its most distinctive features, however, is the dark, starry gap called a “superbubble,” visible in this Hubble Space Telescope image in the upper central region.

Mars helicopter Ingenuity is reuniting with Perseverance rover

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter acquired this image using its navigation camera. This camera is mounted in the helicopter's fuselage and pointed directly downward to track the ground during flight. This image was acquired on Oct. 24, 2021 (Sol 241 of the Perseverance rover mission) at the local mean solar time of 12:34:15.