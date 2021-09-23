The Roost café and its bird owner Brewster will soon be heading to your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Along with the iconic barista bird, there is more planned free content coming to the game via a free update in November. A Nintendo Direct fully dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons will arrive sometime in October.

Brewster is a pigeon that works at The Roost, a café usually found inside the museum in the Animal Crossing series. Brewster and The Roost have been in the series since Animal Crossing: Wild World. Usually, you can chat with Brewster and order a cup of coffee from him. In Animal Crossing: City Folk, you can give him Gyroids, which he will store for you.

The Roost has been one of the most requested features in Animal Crossing: New Horizons since it launched last year, making this a particularly notable update for frustrated fans. No further information has been revealed yet, but the Animal Crossing: New Horizons dedicated Direct in October should answer all of our questions.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in March 2020 and has seen a slow drip of updates since its launch. Seasonal items and events were available to players, but the Brewster update seems to be the biggest addition to the game in quite some time. The Direct notes that the free content coming in November will bring more than just The Roost. We will find out more once the Direct comes our way next month.

Editors' Recommendations