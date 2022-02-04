Hulu sets a June premiere for The Orville: New Horizons

It’s been nearly three years since The Orville season 2 came to an end on Fox. Hulu renewed the series in 2019, but production was stalled due to various COVID-19 delays. Until recently, the series’ third season was set to premiere on March 10, but now Hulu has officially set The Orville: New Horizons to premiere on June 2.

The new premiere date was accompanied by a video preview that appears to be the opening moments of season 3. Within this scene, the Orville is in dire straits during an all-out space battle. But some of the imagery at the end makes us suspect that not everything is what it appears to be. Following the scene, you can watch the show’s new opening credits sequence.

Via his Twitter account, series star and creator Seth MacFarlane apologized for the final delay and offered an explanation.

“To all The Orville fans: Thanks for being so patient with us as we’ve navigated the production challenges resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As occasionally happens, our show has been repositioned amidst the ever-changing television schedule landscape. Which means that the wait will be just a bit longer, and we’re now preparing for a June 2 launch on Hulu.”

“We’ve always promised you a television experience that will make it worth the wait. And we’re not wavering on that. We understand the frustration you’re feeling over more delays. So we want to give you a little taste of what’s to come. Here’s a sneak peek at the first few minutes of our season opener, and our new main title!”

MacFarlane’s co-stars on the series include Adrianne Palicki as Kelly Grayson, Penny Johnson Jerald as Dr. Claire Finn, Scott Grimes as Gordon Malloy, Peter Macon as Bortus, Jessica Szohr as Talla Keyali, J Lee as John LaMarr, Mark Jackson as Isaac, and Anne Winters as Charly Burke. The late Norm Macdonald also reprises his vocal role as Lt. Yaphit.

