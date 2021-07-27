  1. Gaming

More free Animal Crossing New Horizons content is in development

In a tweet announcing yet another upcoming content update, Nintendo confirmed that it has even more content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in development with the goal of launching later this year.

Over a year after release, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still going strong. The game continues to receive content updates that bring items and events to the game. Nintendo’s announcement confirms that the company plans to continue support through 2021.

While Nintendo didn’t say exactly what new content was in development, the company will give fans an update soon. “More information will be shared in the future,” wrote Nintendo on Twitter, “so please stay tuned.”

So far, Animal Crossing: New Horizon‘s content updates have added dozens of new items to the game, including a warp pipe from the Mario franchise that lets players quickly move across their island. Other updates for the game have also added new events, including the much-loathed Bunny Day and new activities like swimming and diving.

In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience.

&mdash; Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

In fact, the announcement that more free content updates are coming for the game was tied to another announcement for a new seasonal event. Starting on July 29, players can download a free update for the game that adds fireworks shows. In a screenshot shared along with a tweet from Nintendo, Redd is shown in front of the town hall at a small stand, likely where players will be able to purchase their own fireworks and other items. These fireworks shows will also be weekly, so players will have to be in-game at the right time to celebrate with their villagers.

