Animal Crossing: New Horizons summer update adds swimming

Nintendo has floated the first of two summer updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The first update will launch next week with the ability for players to swim and dive to find new underwater creatures and meet new characters, Nintendo said in a statement on Thursday. When players dive into the sea around their islands, they’ll be able to “scoop up sea creatures” and add them to their museums.

Pascal will feature into the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update with a love for scallops. When players grab one from the sea, they can give the scallop to Pascal, who will then “share some of his mermaid-themed DIY recipes.”

Every now and then, an unidentified “familiar face” will come to shore in different articles of “pirate-like clothing,” Nintendo said. When players help the character, they’ll receive an award.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons update will be available for free on July 3. It’ll be the first of two summer updates, with the second launching in early August.

