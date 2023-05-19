 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Warzone 2.0’s ranked mode fixes my biggest battle royale pet peeve

Joseph Yaden
By

As part of the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 3 Reloaded update, Activision finally added a long-awaited Ranked mode. While the mode plays almost exactly like standard battle royale on Al Mazrah, it has a number of minor differences that give it an edge. Though there’s one feature in particular that stands out, as it fixes one of my biggest pet peeves in the battle royale genre.

In Ranked, players are discouraged from quitting partway through a match, giving squads a better chance of coming out on top. Placement is key in the mode, and you aren’t going to place high if your squad leaves you partway through. To support that idea, players are heavily penalized for quitting a match early. The whole premise of the mode is to climb the ranks, so it’s not worth losing Skill Rating (SR) points for quitting before the match is over.

Characters from Warzone 2.0 in the ranked mode.

The game doesn’t even give you the option to quit anyway. When you open up the settings menu, there is no option to quit the match. The only way to back out is if you close the application or disconnect, discouraging players from leaving their squadmates hanging.

Related

It’s an excellent addition that actually leads to better results in-game. For example, my two squadmates were eliminated partway through a match, but both of them remained while I attempted to gather enough cash to bring them back. Eventually, after what felt like an eternity, I was finally able to buy both teammates back, and doing so led to us earning third place in the match.

Recommended Videos

If they hadn’t waited, we wouldn’t have placed so high in the match. In a normal game, players often quit as soon as they die, which leaves the remaining players in a terrible spot. Thankfully, Warzone Ranked has mitigated this pain point from standard battle royale, making it far more enjoyable for me already.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joseph Yaden
Joseph Yaden
Joseph Yaden is a freelance journalist who covers loves Nintendo, shooters, and horror games. He mostly covers game guides…
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is getting a new mode and overhauled DMZ in Season 3
Characters parachuting in Warzone 2.0 Season 3.

Activision published a massive new blog post highlighting what to expect from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3. The upcoming season, which will launch on April 12, has plenty in store, including new Warzone 2.0 modes, a DMZ overhaul, new weapons, and plenty of additional features.

On the Warzone 2.0 side of things, expect the new Al Mazrah Massive Resurgence mode to drop as soon as the season begins. This will allow players to respawn continuously as long as at least one player on a team remains alive on Al Mazrah, just like Ashika Island. You can also look forward to Plunder and Warzone Ranked to launch as part of the midseason update later on.

Read more
How to fix error code 2901 in MW2 and Warzone 2.0
Character holding swords in Warzone 2.0.

Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have improved significantly since launch, both games are still packed with issues. Some are minor, while others are more complex, with everything in between. One recent issue is error code 2901, which has prevented users from actually getting into both games. In this guide, we'll show you how to fix this pesky error code so you can dive into Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Recommended reading:

Read more
Modern Warfare 2: Atomgrad Episode 2 Raid Guide
Characters walking through Modern Warfare 2 map.

As part of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded update, Activision has added the next raid, titled Atomgrad Episode 2. It picks up right where the first episode left off, and follows a similar format, throwing you into difficult battles against enemy AI. As with the first raid, Episode 2 requires you to have three players to start -- with no matchmaking available.

Once you've put together a three-player group, you'll be able to jump in and start Atomgrad Episode 2. Keep in mind that you will need to have purchased Modern Warfare 2 to begin.

Read more