Turn this Warzone 2.0 rifle into a powerhouse with one easy trick

Joseph Yaden
By

There are a handful of midrange to long-range meta weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, with nearly all of them performing in a balanced way. Some, like the Kastov 762, hit like a truck, but are hard to control, while the ISO Hemlock deals less damage, but has virtually no recoil.

But the Cronen Squall, a battle rifle that launched during Season 3, is immensely overpowered, and has almost zero recoil. It has the ability to take down an opponent in three to six shots, making it grossly unbalanced, but the weapon does not perform this well by default.

Overpowered Cronen Squall build

Aiming with Cronen Squall in Warzone 2.0.

The key to achieving three-shot kills is to switch the weapon to semi-auto mode by pressing left on the D-pad. This actually changes the weapon’s damage profile, allowing it to achieve a ridiculously fast time to kill (TTK). But since the weapon is semi-auto, its recoil is much more manageable than its fully-auto counterpart, as it recenters after each shot. YouTuber and Call of Duty guru JGOD demonstrates this in his latest video, showcasing just how easy the semi-auto version is to control.

The best long-range build can be seen below, but keep in mind, there’s lots of wiggle room here. As long as you switch to semi-auto, you’ll be able to secure those three-shot eliminations. Build the weapon to suit your playstyle and watch as you dominate the battlefield.

Barrel HR 6.8 Barrel
Muzzle Sakin Tread-40
Underbarrel FTAC Ripper 56
Optic Teplo-OP3 Scope
Magazine 30 Round Mag

This will likely get nerfed alongside the Season 4 update, so you’ll want to utilize this weapon while you can.

