The new Call of Duty: Warzone FR Avancer assault rifle has just launched as part of season 5, and it’s a great addition to the stacked lineup of weapons. While it doesn’t really compete at long range, it works well as a sniper support weapon, with fast mobility and a high rate of fire to take down your foes quickly. The new FR Avancer works best on the smaller maps like Vondel and Ashika Island, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely useless on Al Mazrah. In this guide, we’ll cover the best sniper support build for the new FR Avancer in Warzone.
The best FR Avancer loadout
Recommended loadout:
|Barrel
|435mm FR435
|Muzzle
|Harbinger D20
|Underbarrel
|FTAC Ripper 56
|Magazine
|60 Round Mag
|Rear Grip
|RMT Grip
With this being a sniper-support build, you’ll want to prioritize ease of use at midrange, without absolutely tanking the recoil control and mobility. Start by equipping the 435mm FR435 Barrel for better recoil control, hip recoil control, and bullet velocity. We then recommend the Harbinger D20 Muzzle, which grants sound suppression and boosts bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness.
After that, it’s best to go with the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel, which improves your aiming idle stability and hip fire accuracy, as well as recoil stabilization. next, we recommend the 60 Round Mag to ensure you have enough ammo to take down your foes (but you can use smaller mags if you’re playing solos or duos). Finish the build with the RMT Grip Rear Grip for improved sprint-to-fire and aim-down sights speeds.
