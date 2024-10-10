Activision is looking to curb the toxic cesspool that is Call of Duty multiplayer with a few features coming in its upcoming game Black Ops 6.

While the development team released its voice and moderation system into Modern Warfare 3 at launch, Black Ops 6 will have a more robust version onday one. Voice moderation will be available in five languages — it already supports English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and will have French and German when Black Ops 6 launches. Text tools can monitor even more, with the ability to work with 20 languages, including Japanese, Turkish, and Romanian.

The voice moderation system, called ToxMod, was developed by Modulate.ai and uses machine learning to monitor voice and text chats for bad behavior and potential toxicity in real time. It doesn’t outright ban players, nor can it make decisions, but it can flag possible code of conduct violations to a team of real people who can issue bans or suspensions. Call of Duty uses Community Sift, a Microsoft-developed community AI moderation tool, to monitor text chat.

“We built ToxMod to help sift through the proverbial haystack and identify the worst, most urgent harms,” Modulate CEO Mike Pappas told GamesIndustry.biz. “This allows moderators to prioritize where they can have the most impact.”

Activision says in a new blog post that since rolling out improved voice chat in June, there’s been a “67% reduction in repeat offenders of voice-chat based offenses in Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone,” along with exposure to voice toxicity dropping 43%. It also says that it’s blocked over 45 million messages in text since last November.

While Call of Duty is arguably the most popular multiplayer shooter series in the world, it’s known for community toxicity problems, which has led Activision to release a code of conduct and tools, like ToxMod, to help punish bad actors. The code of conduct says that the studio does not “tolerate bullying or harassment,” condemns cheating, and encourages players to report any incidents.