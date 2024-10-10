 Skip to main content
Activision weighs in on Call of Duty toxicity ahead of Black Ops 6

By
A squad stands together in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Activision

Activision is looking to curb the toxic cesspool that is Call of Duty multiplayer with a few features coming in its upcoming game Black Ops 6.

While the development team released its voice and moderation system into Modern Warfare 3 at launch, Black Ops 6 will have a more robust version onday one. Voice moderation will be available in five languages — it already supports English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and will have French and German when Black Ops 6 launches. Text tools can monitor even more, with the ability to work with 20 languages, including Japanese, Turkish, and Romanian.

The voice moderation system, called ToxMod, was developed by Modulate.ai and uses machine learning to monitor voice and text chats for bad behavior and potential toxicity in real time. It doesn’t outright ban players, nor can it make decisions, but it can flag possible code of conduct violations to a team of real people who can issue bans or suspensions. Call of Duty uses Community Sift, a Microsoft-developed community AI moderation tool, to monitor text chat.

“We built ToxMod to help sift through the proverbial haystack and identify the worst, most urgent harms,” Modulate CEO Mike Pappas told GamesIndustry.biz. “This allows moderators to prioritize where they can have the most impact.”

Activision says in a new blog post that since rolling out improved voice chat in June, there’s been a “67% reduction in repeat offenders of voice-chat based offenses in Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone,” along with exposure to voice toxicity dropping 43%. It also says that it’s blocked over 45 million messages in text since last November.

While Call of Duty is arguably the most popular multiplayer shooter series in the world, it’s known for community toxicity problems, which has led Activision to release a code of conduct and tools, like ToxMod, to help punish bad actors. The code of conduct says that the studio does not “tolerate bullying or harassment,” condemns cheating, and encourages players to report any incidents.

Black Ops 6 isn’t the only Activision Blizzard game coming to Xbox Game Pass this month
A soldier stands outside in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

It's October, which means it's Call of Duty season for Xbox and Activision. So expectedly, Xbox Game Pass' offerings for the second half of the month into November are all about Activision Blizzard.

October 25 is the big day for Call of Duty fans. The next entry in the shooter series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, is hitting cloud, console, and PC for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. Modern Warfare 3, which was the first Call of Duty game added to the service in July, is also specifically coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming on October 25, along with Call of Duty Warzone.

Read more
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: everything we know so far
Soldiers fight in a shopping plaza in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Now that the new Modern Warfare trilogy is complete, it's time to brush up on all Call of Duty games in order before the Black Ops series resurfaces. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will pick up where Cold War left off and will be the most ambitious entry in the series yet, as it aims to take the spot as the best Call of Duty game yet. The initial teases were as cryptic as the game's themes of truth, lies, and subterfuge. That hasn't stopped us from digging through all the footage and documents to shed some light on one of our most anticipated upcoming games. There are a lot of exciting changes on the way, so we'll make sure you have all the necessary intel on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 before release.
Release date

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch on Friday, October 25, 2024.
Platforms

Read more
Don’t skip Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s great new mode during its beta
A player holds a dead player as a body shield in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 begins tomorrow, and it features eight different modes for players to check out. While I'm guessing most will want to play iconic modes like Team Deathmatch (TDM) or Domination, I recommend you give Kill Order a shot.

Kill Order is a mode new in Black Ops 6 that finds a way to twist the core TDM formula to make it less chaotic. I spoke to developers at Treyarch about its creation and learned that Kill Order works as well as it does because it was built around the aspects of Call of Duty that players like best.
A high-value mode
At its core, Kill Order is TDM with a twist. The basics will be familiar as two teams of six compete to get the most kills, earn points, and win a match. To help focus the action, one player on each team is named the "High Value Target." This "HVT," as the game and developers call it, is powered up with extra armor, directional indicators for other players on the minimap, and the ability to earn more score with each enemy kill. They're not a juggernaut or anything, but in a one-on-one between an HVT and an enemy player, the HVT is more likely to win.

Read more