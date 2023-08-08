 Skip to main content
The best Warzone Carrack .300 loadout

Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 has kicked off with two brand new weapons, including the Carrack .300 sniper rifle (aka the WA 2000). This sniper works a lot like it did in past iterations, with a fast fire rate and, unfortunately, low damage. That’s the thing about the Carrack .300: It’s extremely difficult to use in its current state, regardless of the map you’re on. But if you’re looking for a challenge, or a weapon to attempt to troll your opponents with, the Carrack .300 might be up your alley. Here’s the best Carrack .300 in Warzone.

The Carrack .300 in Warzone.
Recommended loadout:

Laser VLK LZR 7mw
Optic Schlager 3.4x
Stock Lex V14 Stock
Magazine 10 Round Mag
Rear Grip Carrack Palm
The best way to excel with the Carrack .300 in Warzone is to use it aggressively, as it has a fast fire rate and handling. With that in mind, we recommend the VLK LZR 7mw Laser, for improved aim-down sights (ADS) speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed. Next, it’s best to use an Optic with less zoom like the Schlager 3.4x. This will speed up the weapon’s ADS speed once more.

Next, equip the Lex V14 Stock for improved crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS times. After that, we recommend the 10 Round Mag to ensure you’ve got enough ammo to take down your foes. If you need more, you can swap to the 15 Round Mag, but this will slow you down. Finish the build with the Carrack Palm Rear Grip, which boosts your aiming stability and flinch resistance.

Joseph Yaden
