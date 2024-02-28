 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Call of Duty: Warzone is finally coming to mobile in March

Tomas Franzese
By
Gameplay from Call of Duty: Warzone mobile
Activision

Activision’s popular battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone is making the jump to mobile in March. Specifically, it launches for iOS and Android devices on March 21.

This is a separate game from Tencent’s Call of Duty: Mobile, which is currently available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is made in-house by several Activision teams, including Beenox, Digital Legends, Solid State Studios, and Shanghai Studios. Further signifying that connection is that Warzone Mobile has shared progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and the PC and console versions of Warzone. Payers can level up the same weapons, access content from the BlackCell Battle Pass and store, and gain XP on the same account across all three games. Warzone Mobile will also have full controller support, although it will have a virtual controller overlay that’s highly customizable.

Recommended Videos

A blog post announcing the launch date also confirms the maps and modes players can expect upon release. When it comes to battle royale, Verdansk will support 120-player matches while Rebirth Island will support 48-player ones. Classic Call of Duty modes such as Domination, Kill Confirmed, Search & Destroy, and Team Deathmatch will also be playable on maps like Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard upon release. If you didn’t like the transition to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, this mobile version may be for you.

Related

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launches on iOS and Android on March 21. Those who preregister for it will get a Condemned operator skin for Ghost, M4 Archfiend and X12 Prince of Hell weapon blueprints, a Foes Flame vinyl, and the Dark Familiar emblem.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 cross-platform?
Silhouette of a soldier standing in front of a plane crash.

It's time to grab your gear, reload your weapons, and get your squad ready for the final act in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This entry takes the multiplayer mode the series has built itself on to the next level, with the traditional multiplayer suite, zombies, and integration with Warzone 2.0. This is one of the biggest events of the year for many players, and you will probably be organizing your friends and family to all jump in and play together. But is that possible in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3? Cross-platform support isn't quite as ubiquitous as we hope yet, so let's breach this topic and extract the intel.
Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have cross-platform support?

Yes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has full cross-platform support. This means that you can squad up with players on any console -- PlayStation, Xbox, or PC -- and enter the battlefield together. This is true for any online mode in the game.

Read more
Microsoft has acquired Activision Blizzard: What does that mean for you?
The key art from when Microsoft finally acquired Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft now owns Activision Blizzard. After Microsoft worked to appease regulators and fend off litigation, the $69 billion acquisition first announced in January 2022 is finally complete. Now that Activision Blizzard is officially part of Microsoft and a sister company to Xbox Game Studios and ZeniMax Media, that raises an important question: What does this acquisition mean for you as a player?

Following this acquisition, Microsoft will own more gaming studios, the availability of Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard franchises will shift, and unionization efforts within Activision Blizzard could gain a bit more ground. If you're wondering what happens next, here's our thorough examination of how the deal could impact players moving forward.
Microsoft's new game studios
With this acquisition, Microsoft will now own all the developers under the Activision Blizzard company. That includes the teams at Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King, the latter of which is the developer behind the wildly popular mobile series Candy Crush. The acquisition encompasses the following subsidiaries as well: Treyarch, Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, High Moon Studios, Beenox, Toys for Bob, Activision Shanghai Studio, Solid State Studios, Demonware, Digital Legends, and Major League Gaming. Microsoft now also owns the rights to all of the games and IP Activision Blizzard previously released.

Read more
How to access the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta
A soldier aims their pistol at an enemy at night.

It's been almost a year since last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released, which means it's time for the next installment in the annual shooter franchise. This time we're completing the trilogy (again) with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This entry has already generated a lot of hype among fans of the franchise for the inclusion, and return, of some highly requested features such as the mini-map and Zombies mode.

Sticking to the usual late-fall release schedule, Modern Warfare 3 will officially launch on November 10 of this year, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until then to get a taste of what's to come. If you play your cards right, you can get in on the beta to sharpen your skills before the competition.
How to access the Modern Warfare 3 beta

Read more