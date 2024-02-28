Call of Duty: Warzone is finally coming to mobile in March

Activision’s popular battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone is making the jump to mobile in March. Specifically, it launches for iOS and Android devices on March 21.

This is a separate game from Tencent’s Call of Duty: Mobile, which is currently available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is made in-house by several Activision teams, including Beenox, Digital Legends, Solid State Studios, and Shanghai Studios. Further signifying that connection is that Warzone Mobile has shared progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and the PC and console versions of Warzone. Payers can level up the same weapons, access content from the BlackCell Battle Pass and store, and gain XP on the same account across all three games. Warzone Mobile will also have full controller support, although it will have a virtual controller overlay that’s highly customizable.

A blog post announcing the launch date also confirms the maps and modes players can expect upon release. When it comes to battle royale, Verdansk will support 120-player matches while Rebirth Island will support 48-player ones. Classic Call of Duty modes such as Domination, Kill Confirmed, Search & Destroy, and Team Deathmatch will also be playable on maps like Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard upon release. If you didn’t like the transition to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, this mobile version may be for you.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launches on iOS and Android on March 21. Those who preregister for it will get a Condemned operator skin for Ghost, M4 Archfiend and X12 Prince of Hell weapon blueprints, a Foes Flame vinyl, and the Dark Familiar emblem.

