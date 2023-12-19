 Skip to main content
Modern Warfare 3 CODMAS: event dates, rewards, and more

Jesse Lennox
By

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is letting you get in on the holiday spirit early this year with its CODMAS event full of new maps, modes, rewards, and more. This limited-time event has new content to experience all across the Call of Duty suite, from traditional multiplayer to Warzone and Zombies. While you could just experience the holiday cheer, there are a ton of special rewards and things to see before it ends that may never come back to the game. Check out all the details on the CODMAS event so you can write up your wishlist before visiting Santa Gnaws himself when it begins.

When is CODMAS?

CODMAS officially kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, December 19, and will end at 8 a.m. PT on January 3, 2024; that gives you 15 days total to enjoy the event.

CODMAS event details

A gun with a ribbon and happy holidays sticker.
ACtivision

The main event of CODMAS is split into three new sets of challenges across multiplayer, zombies, and Warzone. There’s Santa’s Slayground in multiplayer, Slay Ride Resurgence in Warzone, and several individual Santa-themed challenges in Zombies. The former will unlock things like new skins and blueprints, while Zombie challenges will give you random but valuable loot.

You can also look forward to two maps getting a holiday makeover: Shipmpas and Hangover.

Limited-timed modes

A snowman in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Activision

Two limited-time modes are available for players, both naughty and nice.

Infectious Holiday is the classic Infected mode but with a Christmas spin. Instead of appearing like traditional zombies, all the infected players will donn the Zombie Santa Skin to hunt down the Operators.

Snowfight is coming in as a more chill version of Gunfight. Rather than begin with a gun as normal, the first two rounds of this mode equip you with nothing but a snowball to chuck at your opponents. Don’t be fooled, though. Someone probably put batteries in there or something because they will still take you down. If you find the rare yellow snowball in the middle of the map, don’t think about it too hard and grab it because it is a one-shot kill weapon! While the game returns to normal at round 3, you can still scoop up snowballs the entire game if you want to embarrass your enemies.

On the Warzone side of things, Slay Ride Resurgence has added festive trees and even Santa himself. If you board the train, you can encounter Saint Nick and put yourself forever on the naughty list by taking him out. It’s all worth it for the loot and exclusive Emblem.

You can also visit one of six Deck the Halls trees that have sprung up on the map to tear open those presents! No need to worry about getting socks — they all contain loot. But don’t get too eager. If you can resist the childlike urge to rip apart the wrapping paper immediately, you and your team can decorate the tree to upgrade it as long as no other teams are in the area. You can bring it from Tier 1 up to a max of 3 to increase the rarity of loot the presents contain.

CODMAS challenges and rewards

A christmas tree with a box of snowballs.
Activision

Santa’s Slayground has eight challenges. Here are each of them and what you need to do to cross them off your list:

Santa’s Slayground Event 1 Get 40 Operator Melee Kills With Stalker Boots Equipped Underbaker Sticker
Santa’s Slayground Event 2 Get 40 Operator Kills With A Weapon Picked Up From Another Player Double Weapon XP Token
Santa’s Slayground Event 3 Get 100 Operator Kills With The QBB LSW Tier Skip
Santa’s Slayground Event 4 Get 6 Operator Snowball Kills In Snowball Gunfight Mistle Toe Charm
Santa’s Slayground Event 5 Get 40 Operator Headshot Kills With A Sniper, DMR, Or Battle Rifle Deadly Knit Calling Card
Santa’s Slayground Event 6 Get 30 Operator Kills While Playing Infected Holiday Lil’ Krampus Emblem
Santa’s Slayground Event 7 Get 5 Operator Kills While Sliding Or Crouching Santa’s Right Hand Finisher
Santa’s Slayground Mastery Complete All 7 Event Challenges Ugliest Sweater Blueprint

Slay Ride Resurgence

In Slay Ride Resurgence Get 15 Operator Kills with Assault Rifles Double Weapon XP Token
In Slay Ride Resurgence Get 15 Operator Kills with SMG’s Tier Skip
In Slay Ride Resurgence Get 15 Operator Kills with Snowballs Mistle Toe Charm
In Slay Ride Resurgence Get 15Operator Kills with Sniper Rifles Deadly Knit Calling Card
In Slay Ride Resurgence Place in the Top 5 15 Times Santa’s Right Hand Finisher
In Slay Ride Resurgence Get Operator Kills with Snowballs at over 25 m Lil’ Krampus Emblem

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Modern Warfare 3 preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder
Soliders take cover behind a riot shield in a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 promo image.

Load your mags and get ready to go weapons hot because Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is so close you can nearly smell the gunpowder. The Call of Duty franchise has yet to miss a year since the original Modern Warfare, and even though this is the second Modern Warfare 3 we've had, this is obviously a completely new battlefield. Not only will the campaign wrap up the globe-trotting plotline set up in the prior two games, but you can expect the usual suite of modes, including multiplayer, zombies, and tie-ins with the hit Warzone 2. With the betas all concluded, fans are left with nothing to look forward to except the full release, but there is still a way to get ready. Here's all the intel you need on preloading Modern Warfare 3.
Modern Warfare 3 release time
https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1715005040677568818?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1715005040677568818%7Ctwgr%5Ee3166103d9a3ec65e2124b036447326577ab0ccd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dbltap.com%2Fposts%2Fhow-to-pre-load-mw3-campaign-01he0egksgx8

If you have preordered Modern Warfare 3, you will get a full week of early access to the campaign starting at 10 a.m. PT on November 2 or your local equivalent. For everyone else, the game will launch on November 10. Preloading will begin starting at 10 a.m. PT on November 1.
Modern Warfare 3 file size
https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1718897781488673100?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1718897781488673100%7Ctwgr%5E3ff4d90277f3de167421839b0778535ae6502da9%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ginx.tv%2Fen%2Fcall-of-duty-modern-warfare-3%2Fcampaign-early-access-preload-times-download-size

Dishonored 3: release date window, rumors, and more
best xbox 360 games dishonored

The Dishonored series has always been a critical darling and it has cultivated a small, but passionate fanbase. The original game got some DLC, a sequel in Dishonored 2, and one last entry called Death of the Outsider in 2017, but since then the franchise has remained dormant. The studio's latest game, Deathloop, shares some DNA with Dishonored, but is certainly its own beast. However, since the success of that new IP far exceeded anything Dishonored had achieved, many fans felt we'd never return to Dunwall to see the conclusion of the story. Thanks to the recent leak of some court documents related to the Activision purchase by Xbox, which owns Dishonored publisher Bethesda, new hope has appeared for the existence of Dishonored 3.
Release window

According to the leaked documents, which we should still take with skepticism until an official public statement is made, Dishonored 3 is currently planned for a "FY24E" release. FY24E is shorthand for Fiscal Year 2024, which runs between April 2024 and March 2025. Again, things are likely to change, if they haven't already, but this is at least a good starting point to predict the earliest we might see it.
Platforms
Again, this is just speculation until the game is officially confirmed, but considering that Xbox owns publisher Bethesda, Dishonored 3 is almost certainly going to be an Xbox console exclusive with a PC port. It should also be available as a day one Game Pass title, as all Xbox first party titles are.
Trailers
As mentioned, Dishonored 3 isn't even meant to be known about publicly yet, so no marketing exists for the game. All we have is the name.
Gameplay

How to access the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta
A soldier aims their pistol at an enemy at night.

It's been almost a year since last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released, which means it's time for the next installment in the annual shooter franchise. This time we're completing the trilogy (again) with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This entry has already generated a lot of hype among fans of the franchise for the inclusion, and return, of some highly requested features such as the mini-map and Zombies mode.

Sticking to the usual late-fall release schedule, Modern Warfare 3 will officially launch on November 10 of this year, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until then to get a taste of what's to come. If you play your cards right, you can get in on the beta to sharpen your skills before the competition.
How to access the Modern Warfare 3 beta

