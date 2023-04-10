The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 3 will include a long-requested feature that fans have been clamoring for. The update will feature the return of one-shot snipers, which have been absent from Warzone 2.0 since its launch (with a couple of temporary exceptions here and there). Activision shared the news via a blog post, which featured more details about what to expect from the upcoming season.

Previously, it would take at least two shots to down a fully-plated enemy in Warzone 2.0, which effectively rendered snipers useless. Since the game’s launch in November 2022, a large portion of the community has requested that one-shot snipers be added back into the game. Activision’s blog gives a bit of detail about what to expect from the chance.

Related Videos

“One of these changes will excite Operators who took a trip over the rainbow this past March: Expect the return of one-shot sniper rifles — under certain attachment and platform conditions — as part of this seasonal update,” reads an excerpt from the Activision blog.

It’s unclear which snipers will feature the capability to earn one-hit kills, or what other means of balancing will be added. It’s likely the heavier snipers will be able to down enemies in one hit, while the lighter options might still require two shots to down a fully-plated enemy.

In the original Warzone, Activision required players to be within a certain distance of an enemy to earn a one-shot down with specific weapons, which might be implemented in Warzone 2.0. This encouraged more aggressive play-styles, without completely nerfing certain snipers into the ground.

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 3 update goes live on April 12 for free across all platforms.

Editors' Recommendations