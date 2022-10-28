Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have Hardcore mode?

With the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, players have access to a wide variety of multiplayer game modes including Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and the new Prisoner Capture. One of the most popular modes in the series is Hardcore, which has been in the series for years. This intense mode removes the HUD and increases damage across the board. But does this mode appear in the new Modern Warfare II?

Here’s what you need to know about the Hardcore mode in Modern Warfare II.

Does Modern Warfare II have a Hardcore mode?

Technically, no, Modern Warfare II doesn’t have a Hardcode mode, at least not at launch. However, developer Infinity Ward has announced that a Hardcore mode — now called Tier 1 — will come at a later time. It’s unclear why the game didn’t launch with Tier 1 mode, but at least we know it’s coming soon.

When will Tier 1 be added?

For everyone wondering, Tier 1 is not in the game at launch, but will be available soon. Stay frosty 🫡 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 28, 2022

At this point, it’s unclear when exactly the mode will come, but developer Infinity Ward says it’ll be added “soon.” Let’s hope we don’t have to wait until Season 1 begins on November 16, 2022.

What is Tier 1 mode?

Assuming the mode works as it has in the past, Tier 1 will decrease player health to 30 down from 100. It will also remove the HUD, except for during a UAV and other rare instances. In addition, friendly fire is enabled in this mode.

This results in a blisteringly fast-paced flow that isn’t for the faint of heart. You’ll need to be careful not to accidentally eliminate your teammates — whether it’s with bullets, explosives, or killstreaks. In addition, you’ll have heightened map awareness to effectively navigate your surroundings. With that in mind, it’s best to spend some time with the game before Tier 1 is added so you’ll have better map knowledge. It’s unclear if there will be any additional changes to the mode, but for now, we can count on it playing just like Hardcore from previous games.

Typically, there will be a playlist with various modes under the Hardcore umbrella, such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. At this point, it’s unclear which modes will be available as part of the Hardcore playlist, but you should expect some of the main flagship modes the series is known for.

So, for now, players will have to stick to the core game modes until Tier 1 is added. Thankfully, there are plenty of modes to choose from, so you’ll have lots to do in the meantime.

