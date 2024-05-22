The truth lies, according to videos that have appeared on a website called thetruthlies.com and that seem to be teasers for the next Call of Duty game, the rumored Black Ops 6.

The teasers were spotted by Call of Duty enthusiast website Charlie Intel. There’s a whole setup on the website, with an interactive old-school TV set with volume and channel buttons, as well ones for power and pause. There’s also a record function that lets you save the videos to your device.

The first clip, which is on channel 1, is short — just 41 seconds long. It shows a group, dressed all in black, scaling and defacing Mount Rushmore. The figures on the landmark sport bandanas that spell out “the truth lies,” with an emblem on the far right. The iconography also shows up in another clip, which you can view on channel 2 and shows a similar group putting up posters in a city with the same message. We can assume more videos will show up on the other channels throughout the day. There are six in total.

The emblem is the key here, since it looks awfully similar to the one shown in the image for next month’s Xbox Games Showcase. There will be a “Redacted Direct” following the main presentation, which will be a “special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise.”

“The truth lies” also ties in with the theme of the last series entry, Black Ops Cold War, which featured quite a bit of backstabbing, especially once you get to one of its multiple endings. There’s a decision you have to make late in the game about whether you lie to Special Officer Adler or not about the location of Agent Perseus, for example.

Basically, all signs point to this being a real Call of Duty Black Ops 6 teaser, and that the game will be officially announced during that redacted showcase on June 9. Fans will also likely get word on whether this will be the first Call of Duty game to hit Xbox Game Pass on day one. The Call of Duty franchise is now owned by Microsoft after it completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in late 2023.

