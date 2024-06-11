 Skip to main content
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

By
Soldiers fight in a shopping plaza in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Activison

Now that the new Modern Warfare trilogy is complete, it’s time for the Black Ops series to resurface. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will pick up where Cold War left off in the most ambitious entry in the series yet. The initial teases were as cryptic as the game’s themes of truth, lies, and subterfuge. That hasn’t stopped us from digging through all the footage and documents to shed some light on this year’s blockbuster title. There are a lot of exciting changes on the way with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, so we’ll make sure you have all the necessary intel on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 before release.

Release date

A soldier squats in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 key art.
Activision Blizzard

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Platforms

A soldier shooting on their back in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will not give up last-gen consoles yet. It is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Trailers

Black Ops 6 - Gameplay Reveal Trailer

The reveal trailer places Black Ops 6 firmly in the year 1991 post Cold War. After Russel Adler reappears in Kuwait, a thread of conspiracies begins to unravel surrounding a group called The Pantheon, which has infiltrated the CIA. This forces your player, along with Adler and two new characters named Sev and Felix, to go rogue in order to thwart their plans. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Black Ops game without Frank Woods showing up. He is now in the CIA and no longer a field agent and now mentors your character, Troy Marshall.

Footage shows a very diverse range of missions, from your traditional bombastic shootouts, to sneaking missions and even what appears to be the return of non-violent missions such as robbing a casino. Aside from using your gun to solve all your problems, some missions will let you smooth talk your way through them.

The open mission structure first seen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is back and larger than ever. Players will be able to approach and tackle these missions in whatever way they see fit.

Gameplay

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct Full Showcase

The biggest shakeup Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 brings to the table in terms of gameplay is what the team is calling Omnimovement. The most immediate change is the ability to spring in any direction — even backward. Sliding, diving, and prone movement options have also been expanded to be as smooth and dynamic as possible.

Multiplayer will launch with 16 all-new maps, 12 of which will be for 6v6 gametypes and four maps that can be played in either 6v6 or 2v2.

Once you hit max level in multiplayer, the old Prestiege system is back to let you go through the entire leveling journey again to unlock all the weapons and gear again. There will be 10 Prestige levels to go through, each one offering a new reward. But even that isn’t the end, because you then hit Prestiege Master and have 1,000 more levels to grind.

While not directly gameplay related, this will be the first title in the series where players can fully customize their HUD to hide or rearrange important information.

Finally, Zombies will be back and return to its arcade-style roots. It will return to the Dark Aether storyline and feature two new round-based maps at launch called Terminus and Liberty Falls. Aside from promising new and returning fan favorite features, little else is known about what secrets and horrors await us in this mode.

Preorder

A squad stands together in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Activision

There are two editions you can preorder for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Here are the differences between the two and what they cost.

Cross-Gen bundle — $70

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Open Beta access
  • Woods Operator pack

BO6 Vault — $100

  • Everything in the Cross-Gen Bundle
  • Hunters vs. Hunted Operator pack
  • Mastercraft Collection
  • BlackCell (1 Season)
  • GobbleGum Pack for Zombies

