Virtua Fighter 6: everything we know so far

By
A man waling toward the word Ready in Virtua Fighter 6.
Sega

We’re living in a golden age of classic franchises making a return. Games like Turok: Origins and Onimusha: Way of the Sword are bringing back cult-classic series that most fans never would have expected to get an upcoming video game release. Now, we can add Virtua Fighter 6 to that list. This used to be one of the best fighting games alongside Street Fighter and Tekken, but it hasn’t had a new entry in almost 20 years. It’s time to practice your low punches again as we run through everything we know about Virtua Fighter 6.

We don’t know if we can put this game on our lists of upcoming PS5 games, upcoming Xbox Series X games, upcoming PC games, or upcoming Switch games yet, but they are otherwise fully fleshed out for your convenience.

Release window speculation

A man by a hole in the wall in Virtua Fighter 6.
Sega

We sadly have no idea when Virtua Fighter 6 will come out. We only know that the game is in development, so it is impossible to make a very accurate guess as to when it will be done. However, because gameplay footage was shown, it likely isn’t more than three years away at most.

Trailers

The initial World Premier Trailer was a surprise reveal at The Game Awards 2024. It opens with some scenic shots of a city and the text of a poem before climaxing with a man being thrown through a stone wall. Big bold letters asking “Read?” appear before the new Virtua Fighter logo appears and we see just a touch of gameplay.

From what we can tell, this will be a sequel to past games since we think the man we see is an older Akira. There’s also a new character named Stella, who is described as being “the bridge between worlds.”

Platforms

No platforms are confirmed for Virtua Fighter 6, but it feels safe to say it will come to PLayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at least.

Gameplay

VF Direct 2024

The small snippet of gameplay we saw in the premiere looks exactly like what Virtua Fighter fans would want. It is a more grounded, 3D fighter with a heavy emphasis on combos and positioning.

The VF Direct presentation kept things vague, but one producer did say that “innovations and realities of the current day has always been a part of the series’ DNA, and now we will continue that with this newest installment … Our goal with this project is to make every aspect of it feel fresh and exciting.”

What should put fans at ease is the fact that, while it’s being developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, which is known for the upcoming Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, many original developers have returned to helm this revival.

Preorder

A man waling toward the word Ready in Virtua Fighter 6.
Sega

With no release window in sight, you’re going to have plenty of time to practice your combos before preorders for Virtua Fighter 6 are available. As soon as we know more, we will update this article.

