Project Century: everything we know so far

By
Project Century trailer.
RGG Studio

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (aka RGG) is working overtime on upcoming video games. Not only is it releasing Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii in 2025, but it also revealed that it is working on Virtua Fighter 6. If that wasn’t enough, we also learned about a new IP from the studio currently being called Project Century. This game looks to be a return to the classic Yakuza games in terms of gameplay, but in a completely unique setting and featuring a new protagonist. Let’s rewind the clock and see what we can uncover about this mysterious new game.

Release speculation

Man from Project Century trailer.
RGG Studio

Project Century was announced with no release date or even a release window. All we know is that the footage we’ve seen so far is pre-alpha, which means it is very early on in development. That said, RGG is a notoriously fast developer, so this could possibly be a 2026 game, but it could just as easily arrive in 2027.

Platforms

Project Century trailer.
RGG Studio

Strangely, no platforms have been confirmed for Project Century. It seems like a safe bet to assume it will come to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PCs.

Trailers

Project Century World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2024

The World Premiere trailer for Project Century debuted during The Game Awards 2024. This short tease introduces us to the setting of the game, which will be 1915 Japan, though we don’t know specifically where. We meet our mysterious protagonist and see him explore the cramped and dirty city. Besides that, the trailer is all action and no plot, so we will have to wait for more details on what this game will really be about.

Gameplay

The protagonist of Project Century holding two crobars.
Sega

While very early, we do have a lot of gameplay from Project Century to look at. First, this will be an action game like the old Yakuza or Judgment games instead of turn-based. Our protagonist can fight with his hands or multiple weapons, and use the environment to his advantage. Blocking, dodging, parrying, and grabs are all par for the course, but what makes Project Century unique compared to the studio’s past games is the amount of gore. Blood spews out of every brutal hit with a weapon in a way we’ve never seen in one of these games.

Preorder

Project Century is still technically just a code name for this title, so we’re not even close to being able to preorder it. As soon as we know anything about that, we will update this article.

