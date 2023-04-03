Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back an iconic Call of Duty sniper

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 will reintroduce the iconic Intervention sniper — now known as the FJX Imperium. This sniper will feature fast aim down sights speeds, easy handling, and looks exactly like the Intervention sniper from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. This news comes by way of a video shared by Charlie Intel, which features footage of the famous sniper in action, along with a new 6v6 map called Pelayo’s Lighthouse.

The Intervention returns with Season 03 in MWII and Warzone 2 Related Videos Also first look at new 6v6 map pic.twitter.com/mnS2lHG2SW — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 3, 2023

The Intervention sniper is one of the most beloved Call of Duty weapons of all time. Players are fond of its ease of use, as it’s easy to quickly scope in, pull off a shot, and then rapidly line up a new target within the blink of an eye. Players learned to master the weapon in 2009, with many players dominating the playing field with the Intervention. It’s unclear how the FJX Imperium will differ from the Intervention — if at all — but it appears (and sounds) identical.

The unlock requirements for the FJX Imperium have yet to be revealed, but it will likely be tied to the battle pass or an in-game challenge based on previous weapons.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 3 launches on or around April 12, and will serve as a free update to all players. It’s unclear what exactly the update will entail, but the Warzone 2.0 ranked and Plunder modes are supposed to be added alongside Season 3. Players are also anticipating additional features, balancing changes, and limited-time modes during the new season to keep things fresh. Activision will likely release a blog post highlighting what else to expect from the upcoming season.

