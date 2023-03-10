Activision released a new blog highlighting what to expect from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 Reloaded, the game’s midseason update. While Modern Warfare 2 will get a decent amount of content during Season 2 Reloaded, the same cannot be said about Warzone 2.0, which has struggled with updates since its launch.

The battle royale game is rife with problems, and the blog post doesn’t mention anything about implementing fixes during Season 2 Reloaded. Instead, Activision is pushing its store bundles, which is leaving a bad taste in some fans’ mouths.

Advertising in-game purchases isn’t necessarily a bad thing, even more so for a free-to-play title like Warzone 2.0. The decision does raise questions about Activision’s priorities, though, as the company currently seems to be looking more toward revenue than fixing the experience. Within the post, the store bundles take up a considerable amount of space, and although some of them are cool (like Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Activision hasn’t yet earned the right to sell us cosmetics yet.

Warzone 2.0 still has fundamental gameplay problems such as crashing, a much-criticized UI, and even the dominant KV Broadside shotgun, which is currently seen as one of the most overpowered weapons in Warzone history.

It’s worth noting that balancing changes and improvements are almost certainly coming during Season 2 Reloaded. But Activision’s decision to advertise store bundles does feel a bit off considering that the blog doesn’t ensure the community that fixes are coming. It would have gone a long way to mention that gameplay changes and improvements are in the works to assure the community that the developers are listening. As it stands, the community is still in the dark about that.

Editors' Recommendations