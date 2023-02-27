 Skip to main content
KV Broadside loadouts: The best loadouts for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Joseph Yaden
By

As part of the new Season 2 update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, Activision has added a new shotgun called the KV Broadside. This shotgun is available for free to all players and is actually competitive in terms of the close-range meta. As always, there’s no shortage of ways to build this particular weapon due to all of the different attachment options. With that in mind, which loadouts are the best?

These are the best Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 KV Broadside builds, as well as how to use them.

The best Warzone 2.0 KV Broadside loadout

The KV Broadside in Warzone 2.0.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel Gunner D20
Ammunition 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
Magazine 25 Shell Drum
Stock VLK Stockless
Bolt Dashbolt 60

When it comes to the best KV Broadside build for Warzone 2.0, one specific setup is better than the rest. This one can consistently down opponents in two shots, which is absurd and will likely get patched.

Start by using the Gunner D20 Barrel for improved damage range, bullet velocity, hip fire accuracy, and recoil control. This will help you secure more eliminations from afar. Next, you’ll want to use the weapon’s secret sauce, the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Ammunition. This adds incendiary damage to all pellets, helping you secure eliminations more consistently.

Since this build is for Warzone 2.0, we recommend utilizing the 25 Shell Drum Magazine, giving you plenty of rounds to take down multiple foes at once. In addition, the VLK Stockless Stock comes in handy, boosting your aim down sights (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, overall mobility, and hip recoil control. Finalize the build with the Dashbolt 60 Bolt for an increased fire rate, making it easier to win close-range gunfights.

The best Modern Warfare 2 KV Broadside loadout

The KV Broadside in Modern Warfare 2.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle Bryson Improved Choke
Barrel Range Twelve
Laser 7mw Canted Laser
Stock VLK Stockless
Rear Grip True-Tac Grip

As for the Modern Warfare 2 build, you’ll want to focus on maximizing range and sprint-to-fire speeds, without totally ruining your mobility.

Kick things off with the Bryson Improved Choke Muzzle, giving you a tighter pellet spread and increased damage range. Speaking of which, we also recommend the Range Twelve Barrel, for yet another boost to damage range, along with improved hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity.

Next, we advise using the 7mw Canted Laser, which improves your aiming stability, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. Follow that up with the VLK Stockless Stock, giving you even faster ADS times, better sprint-to-fire speeds, a movement increase, and improved hip recoil control. Finalize the build with the True-Tac Grip Rear Grip, which improves ADS and sprint-to-fire speed yet again.

