 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is getting a new mode and overhauled DMZ in Season 3

Joseph Yaden
By

Activision published a massive new blog post highlighting what to expect from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3. The upcoming season, which will launch on April 12, has plenty in store, including new Warzone 2.0 modes, a DMZ overhaul, new weapons, and plenty of additional features.

The Warzone 2.0 Season 3 roadmap.

On the Warzone 2.0 side of things, expect the new Al Mazrah Massive Resurgence mode to drop as soon as the season begins. This will allow players to respawn continuously as long as at least one player on a team remains alive on Al Mazrah, just like Ashika Island. You can also look forward to Plunder and Warzone Ranked to launch as part of the midseason update later on.

Related Videos

Elsewhere, the Season 3 update will include the reintroduction of the Tempered perk, though it will come in the form of a two-plate vest rather than a perk. Redeploy Drones, UAV Towers, the Decontamination Station, Perk Package Items, Deployable Buy Stations, and Gulag Entry Kits will all appear throughout the season.

Related

The beloved 2v2 Gunfight mode will return to Modern Warfare 2, along with three brand new 6v6 maps for multiplayer. In addition, you can expect new Spec Ops missions along with a new raid episode.

DMZ, Warzone 2.0’s extraction mode, will get an overhaul during Season 3. Most notably, a new Barter System will be added, allowing players to trade items for more valuable resources at Buy Stations. The new Workbench will also serve players well, granting them the opportunity to modify Contraband weapons within a match. Also expect a new Active Duty Operator slot, a fresh Faction, remixed missions, and even new bosses across various Exclusion Zones.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 3 starts on April 12.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
5 features Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 3 needs to implement
Enemy with sword in Warzone 2.0.

In many ways, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's recent Season 2 update steered the game back on course, adding meaningful quality-of-life improvements and new features across the board. Despite those positive changes, Warzone 2.0 is still plagued with issues, many of which have pushed veteran players away.

Given just how substantial the Season 2 update was, and what we know about Season 3, things are looking bright for Warzone 2.0. But which features need to be added alongside the upcoming season? The day Season 2 went live, Activision revealed that a few features will be added in Season 3 and beyond. These include a Gunfight mode in Modern Warfare 2, the introduction of Plunder in Warzone 2.0, and a ranked Warzone mode. It's unclear when exactly these features will come to the game, but they're in the works and will hopefully launch soon.

Read more
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 makes 5 excellent improvements
Character wielding swords on Ashika Island in Warzone 2.0.

The wait is finally over. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 is here, and it comes with a lengthy list of changes, many of which are major improvements. Activision detailed a slew of patch notes for the all-new season, breaking down all the changes and fresh features. Warzone 2.0 has been in an odd spot lately, so it's heartening to see so many positive changes. While there's plenty to be excited about, which new features or changes are the most notable? Here are five of the most substantial additions to Warzone 2.0 Season 2.
Weapon balancing

Season 2 has introduced plenty of weapon changes in an attempt to balance and shake up the meta. While it's unclear how exactly that's shifted since the season is so new, one thing is certain: the top contenders from before are no longer overpowered. These include the Fennec 45 and the RPK, both of which were absurdly powerful previously, leaving most other weapons in the dust.

Read more
Modern Warfare 2’s new season is proof Call of Duty needs to take a year off
Main characters of Modern Warfare 2.

The eagerly anticipated second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a lot in store. It'll incorporate a new small-scale Warzone 2.0 battle royale map called Ashika Island, along with new DMZ features and a fresh set of weapons to try out. While Season 2 certainly has lots of exciting new content in the pipeline, things are looking dire for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, as very few new features are planned for the update.

Sure, it's nice that Warzone 2.0 and DMZ are getting so much attention during Season 2, but the latest update is a grim sign for the overall life cycle of Modern Warfare 2 -- a game that seems to have been left in the dust as Activision sprints on to its next project,
Modern Warfare 2 road map
So, what exactly is Modern Warfare 2 getting alongside Season 2? On paper, it seems like a sizeable amount. That is, until you break down what's in the works.

Read more