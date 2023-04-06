Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Activision published a massive new blog post highlighting what to expect from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3. The upcoming season, which will launch on April 12, has plenty in store, including new Warzone 2.0 modes, a DMZ overhaul, new weapons, and plenty of additional features.

On the Warzone 2.0 side of things, expect the new Al Mazrah Massive Resurgence mode to drop as soon as the season begins. This will allow players to respawn continuously as long as at least one player on a team remains alive on Al Mazrah, just like Ashika Island. You can also look forward to Plunder and Warzone Ranked to launch as part of the midseason update later on.

Elsewhere, the Season 3 update will include the reintroduction of the Tempered perk, though it will come in the form of a two-plate vest rather than a perk. Redeploy Drones, UAV Towers, the Decontamination Station, Perk Package Items, Deployable Buy Stations, and Gulag Entry Kits will all appear throughout the season.

The beloved 2v2 Gunfight mode will return to Modern Warfare 2, along with three brand new 6v6 maps for multiplayer. In addition, you can expect new Spec Ops missions along with a new raid episode.

DMZ, Warzone 2.0’s extraction mode, will get an overhaul during Season 3. Most notably, a new Barter System will be added, allowing players to trade items for more valuable resources at Buy Stations. The new Workbench will also serve players well, granting them the opportunity to modify Contraband weapons within a match. Also expect a new Active Duty Operator slot, a fresh Faction, remixed missions, and even new bosses across various Exclusion Zones.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 3 starts on April 12.

