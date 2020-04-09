A guide to eating fruit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fruits are the true superfoods in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The ability to eat fruit in Animal Crossing was a strange, wasteful feature that offered no benefits and just threw away resources and money-makers. But New Horizons lets you eat fruit and gain new abilities.

Fruit-eating is a wonderful addition that adds gameplay to an already expanded game. But it’s not always clear what eating fruit does, and that can create some big problems. This is everything you need to know about eating fruit, what it does, how it can be useful, and things to avoid.

What does eating fruit do?

There are two abilities fruit grants you: Picking up trees and breaking rocks. It doesn’t matter what type of fruit you eat, and you can store the power of 10 fruits at a time. You can see how much fruit is in your system in the upper lefthand corner. A number out of 10 will appear after you’ve eaten some fruit, and each time you use one of the abilities, the number will go down.

With an apple, orange, peach, pear, cherry or coconut in your virtual stomach, you can take a shovel to a tree and pick it right up. Your villager will pocket the tree and you can plant it, without the need of a shovel, in a new spot.

Also using your shovel, you can hit a rock. Rather than doling out money or resources like clay, stone, or iron nuggets, it’ll break. You won’t get all of the material you normally would when hitting a rock, up to eight, though. A broken rock leaves just one resource in its place.

Why should I eat fruit?

The ability to pick up trees allows you to move a tree in an awkward spot without losing it. This is especially useful when crafting your ideal island layout. I moved the most trees when I first began laying down paths. I didn’t want to lose the island greenery, especially if it was growing valuable foreign fruit. Moving it even just one space over is an easy fix.

You can also visit the island of a friend that has a different native fruit. Pick up the tree and leave one behind with your native fruit. Pocketing fruit trees rather than shaking them and planting the fruit in the ground means skirting the three-day waiting period before anything grows. This is also useful when gathering coconut trees from mystery islands or if you land on one of the rare spots bearing foreign fruit.

Breaking rocks can solve the same issue when you find they get in the way. If you find a rock in an inconvenient spot, mine those resources or Bell bags and break it.

However, it’s important to note that your island will respawn just one rock per day. So if you have multiple rocks that need to be moved, it’s best to only break one per day. The new geodes will appear in a random spot, so you may still have some work to do until you get your ideal layout. But, as with many things in Animal Crossing, it takes some time before you’re able to reap the benefits.

How do I remove the fruit buff?

Eat more fruit than you intended? Rather than forgetting and accidentally destroying your valuable rocks, get that fruit out. The easiest thing to do is to pick up a tree and replant it. It won’t damage or change the tree, fruit-bearing or not.

For a more realistic approach, sit on a toilet. Animal Crossing has long featured toilets as furniture items. New Horizons made them useful. Sitting on one removes the fruit buff and automatically flushes as you hop off.

